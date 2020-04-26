‘The Masked Singer’ Final 6 power rankings: Night Angel, Frog, Kitty fight for the top slot

We are inching ever more closely to the finale of the third season of “The Masked Singer.” Another contestant has been eliminated from this contest and now we are left with the Final 6 who will fight for the Golden Mask over the next several weeks. To mark this momentous point in the season, we’ve ranked the remaining six in order of who’s most likely to win. Do you think these are in the correct order? How would you rank them? Get a closer look at each of the six remaining celebrities in our photo gallery above.

Since our last power ranking another three singers have been sent home. In the first episode of the Super 9, we saw the hunky future tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Rob Gronkowski, revealed as the performer behind the White Tiger. The next unmasking showed that the feisty Kangaroo was none other than model Jordyn Woods. Then we had the most recent episode which let us see that the Banana was actually Poison frontman Bret Michaels.

Read on for our “The Masked Singer” Final 6 power rankings:

1. Night Angel

This. Lady. Has. IT. ALL! Seriously, she has delivered fantastic performance after fantastic performance for her entire run. She also commands the stage and the crowd and even has the season’s most creative and extravagant costume to boot. She kicked off the Super 9 with “Rise Up” by Andra Day and then continued that power the following week with “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” by Shania Twain. Even if you think that she might not win the whole thing, counting her out of being in the finals would pure recklessness.

Judges’ best guesses: Taylor Dayne, Taraji P. Henson, Mayim Bialik

2. Frog

This frog knows how to work it and, like the Night Angel, he has brought it at a level that’s both consistent and entertaining. His moves are smooth and he always has the crowd eating out of the palm of his hand. We saw him do this recently with “Jump” by Kris Kross and again just this week with his rendition of “Fireball” by Pitbull. Do NOT underestimate this performer.

Judges’ best guesses: Alfonso Ribeiro, Michael Johnson, Katt Williams

3. Kitty

Next to the Night Angel, the Kitty has the best voice of any of the remaining competitors. Her past two performances have shown that she can choose a number that’s grand in scope but then show that she can meet the challenge that it presents. She did it first with “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” by Celine Dion and then this week with “True Colors” by Cyndi Lauper. The only thing that’s keeping me from ranking her higher is the fact that she was forced into the Smackdown this week where she easily delivered a knockout version of “Unstoppable” by Sia.

Judges’ best guesses: Julianne Hough, Vanessa Hudgens, Emma Roberts

4. Turtle

This turtle has had a bit of a rough road. It took him a while to get going but once he hit his sweet spot, he knew it and completely owned the stage. He started the Super 9 portion by singing “Higher Love” by Steve Winwood and then the following week, he knocked his performance of “Let it Go” by James Bay out of the park. His stage presence is also a huge factor here and could help him keep on going down the line.

Judges’ best guesses: AJ McLean, Adam Lambert, Joey McIntyre

5. Astronaut

This spaceman has been reliable in his performances. He can carry a tune but can have trouble with his pitch, especially when he’s singing in a lower vocal range. He started the second half of the season with “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley and then followed that up the following week with “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes. That performance landed him in the Smackdown but his performance of “Bye Bye Bye” by NSYNC saved him from elimination.

Judges’ best guesses: Austin Mahone, Lance Bass, Adam DeVine

6. Rhino

He’s got a solid voice, especially when it comes to country music, but it’s clear why this contestant is in danger of being wiped out from this competition. He just doesn’t bring that much energy to his performances. At the beginning of the season’s second half, he performed “What a Man Gotta Do” by the Jonas Brothers and followed that up this past week with “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber. He may have avoided going to the Smackdown this week but considering he was competing against the Banana, I wouldn’t put too much stock into that.

Judges’ best guesses: Tim McGraw, Sam Hunt, David Hasselhoff

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You'll compete to win a spot on our Season 3 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights.