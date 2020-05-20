‘The Masked Singer’ finale spoilers: The Night Angel is …

On “The Masked Singer” finale on May 20, the last three celebrities in the competition will perform one more time as the Frog, Night Angel and Turtle. At the end of the hour, one of them will be named the winner of season 3 of this hit reality series. We’ve rewatched every one of the 15 episodes that led up to this final one and are absolutely convinced that we know who is hiding inside these costumes. Keep reading if you dare for all of “The Masked Singer” finale spoilers.

Of the three finalists, only one of them is a woman: the Night Angel. She made it to the final three after wowing the studio audience and the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) with her cover of “How to Love” by Lil Wayne on the semi-final. That wasn’t a surprise given how well she had done in her five previous appearances. She tackled a variety of genres and always impressed us with both her singing and dancing abilities.

The Night Angel is Kandi Burruss, the star of the long-running Bravo series “Real Housewives of Atlanta.” Long before she found fame as a reality TV star, Kandi was topping the charts as part of the girl group Xscape and winning awards for songs she wrote for for TLC and Destiny’s Child.

All three of Xscape’s albums were certified as both gold and platinum by the RIAA. As a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants have 88 gold records. The Night Angel referenced their third album, “Traces of My Lipstick,” on the quarter-final by trying on various shades of lipstick.

When the group broke up in 2000, Kandi signed a deal with Columbia Records ; one of the clues video had a shot of a map of the country of Columbia.

Kandi won a Grammy that same year for co-writing the Best R&B Song, “No Scrubs,” for TLC. Collectively, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have contended for 69 Grammy Awards.

In one of the clues videos, we saw photos of a crown and a bee. Read that together and you get “queen bee,” a nickname for Beyonce. Burruss wrote songs for her when she was part of Destiny’s Child including the hits “Hey Ladies,” “She Can’t Love You” and “So Good.”

In another video, we saw the Night Angel open a motel room door to a group of silver-haired women dressed as gangsters; this must mean Kandi’s restaurant Old Lady Gang, which is located in the Castleberry Hill section of Atlanta (that also explains the “strawberry castle” and “sweet tea” photo clues.).

On the semifinal, the Night Angel revealed that she had lost someone very close to her; in 2009, Kandi’s fiance, A.J. Jewell, was killed in an altercation outside the Atlanta nightclub where he worked.

As a final clue, the Night Angel showed off a moon pin on her costume; we read this as a reference to Burruss’s collaboration with Rasheeda in 2012 on the hit song “Legs to the Moon.”

Do you think we are right that the Night Angel is Kandi Burruss? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.