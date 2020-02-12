‘The Masked Singer’ Group A power rankings: Kangaroo and White Tiger rule the pack

Four masked performers remain in Group A of the third season of “The Masked Singer.” The first two have been revealed and eliminated and even in this early stage of the competition, we can’t help but think, who of this group has the best shot at going all the way? Below, we’ve ranked the four remaining contestants from Group A in order of their likelihood of taking home the Golden Mask. Do you think that these are in the right order? If not, how would you rank them? Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.

The post-Super Bowl episode brought one of the biggest celebrities yet to the show’s stage when the Robot was revealed to be Lil Wayne after a performance of “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz. Then the most recent episode saw the Llama eliminated after performing “She Bangs” by Ricky Martin in the premiere and then tackling “It’s Not Unusual” by Tom Jones. The mystery vocalist turned out to be comedian and host of “The Price is Right,” Drew Carey.

1. Kangaroo

This furry jumper immediately stood out in the season premiere when she gave a surprisingly emotional rendition of “Dancing on My Own” by Robyn. Even with it being just her and a dark background, she made that number resonate. This past Wednesday, she proved that her first performance was no fluke. She nailed the great Amy Winehouse song, “You Know I’m No Good,” and even brought a bit more flair to her stage performance. Of these four, she’s got the most talent and stage presence to advance way down the line.

Judges’ best guesses: Tatyana Ali, Candace Parker, Kelly Rowland

2. White Tiger

Ranking this kitty is a little complicated. It’s obvious that whoever is under the costume is not much of a vocalist. But what the White Tiger doesn’t have in terms of vocal ability, he more than makes up for it with his incredible stage presence. He showed that consistency with both his debut number, “Ice Ice Baby,” by Vanilla Ice and “Good Vibrations” by Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. However, It’s not clear how far that can take him down the road of this competition.

Judges’ best guesses: Rob Gronkowski, Hulk Hogan, John Cena

3. Miss Monster

Her voice isn’t scary. On the contrary, she’s got a great ability with her vocals. She’s shown that with her opening number, “Something to Talk About” by Bonnie Raitt, and her most recent outing on stage, “Fancy” by Bobbie Gentry. Her ability to command the stage is another issue entirely. Watching her performances, especially her most recent one, you notice that she doesn’t move around that much and if she’s not bringing charisma in addition performing a song well, it’s not going to bode well for her in the long run.

Judges’ best guesses: Dionne Warwick, Mary Wilson, Priscilla Presley

4. Turtle

He brings a good amount of attitude with his performances but his singing abilities are another matter entirely. It’s clear that he has a decent voice but the numbers he’s been performing and the way he’s been performing them have not really worked. He kicked things off after the Super Bowl with “Kiss From a Rose” by Seal and he was decent and the same could be said for his most recent outing, “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur. But when he tries to hit big notes his voice becomes very pitchy and it’s hard to see that helping him get through as the competition advances.

Judges’ best guesses: AJ McLean, Joey McIntyre, Donny Wahlberg

