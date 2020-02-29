‘The Masked Singer’ Group B power rankings: Frog and Kitty leap to the front

We are currently in the midst of the Group B performances on the third season of “The Masked Singer,” with two contestants already being sent home. Now it’s time to think about which ones are primed to keep going and make it into the Super 9. To help get a clearer vision, we’ve ranked the final four from Group B in order of how likely they are to win this year’s Golden Mask. Do you think that these are in the correct order? How would you rank them? Make sure to leave your thoughts in the comments below.

Last week’s first batch of Group B performances brought another insanely shocking reveal when the Elephant was shown to be pro-skateboarder, Tony Hawk, who gave his best rendition of “Friday I’m in Love” by The Cure. Then we saw in the most recent episode that the Mouse get the boot after a performance of “Get Here” by Oleta Adams in her debut on the show and then following it up with “This Will Be (An Everlasting Love)” by Natalie Cole. Four out of the five judges were able to correctly guess that the Mouse was actually legendary R&B singer, Dionne Warwick.

Read on for our “The Masked Singer” Group B power rankings:

1. Frog

There is something about this frog that is absolutely undeniable. He looks snazzy as hell, has got a good voice and fantastic moves. These aspects combined give the Frog a similar vibe that Wayne Brady had last season as the Fox. He burst on to the stage last week rapping, “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer and then this week he topped it by performing a unique version of “In Da Club” by 50 Cent. It’s really easy to see this frog hopping all the way to the finals.

Judges’ best guesses: Alfonso Ribeiro, Michael Johnson, Kevin Hart

2. Kitty

This sassy cat has proven to quite the vocalist. Her first performance blew the audience away when she launched into “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. Then she kept up her momentum by knocking “Mercy” by Brett Young completely out of the park. Her voice should be enough to carry her through, but let’s not forget this is a singing competition that has already eliminated Chaka Khan and Dionne Warwick.

Judges’ best guesses: Julianne Hough, Amanda Seyfried, Millie Bobby Brown

3. Taco

It seems that whether you’re talking about food or a level of performance, the Taco is a safe choice. He surprised everyone by crooning the classic ditty, “Fly Me To the Moon,” by Frank Sinatra. This week he performed another old-time favorite with “Bossa Nova Baby” by Elvis Presley, but he looked very stationary during it and he’s gonna have to step up his game if he doesn’t want to end up being consumed.

Judges’ best guesses: Bob Saget, Seth MacFarlane, Ted Danson

4. Banana

This fruit really had us going last week with his performance of “A Little Less Conversation” by Elvis Presley. His voice was smooth and he had so much energy! Where was that this week? “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus, as ridiculous a song as it is, is supposed to make you laugh and get up and start boot-scootin’, but I was just not feeling it with this performance and hope he can get back on his feet next week.

Judges’ best guesses: Jeff Foxworthy, Ed Helms, Darius Rucker

