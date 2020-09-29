‘The Masked Singer’ Group B preview trailer: Say hello to Baby Alien, Crocodile, Gremlin, Seahorse, Serpent, Whatchamacallit [WATCH]

Goodbye Group A, hello Group B. Unlike last season of “The Masked Singer,” when each group would perform for several weeks at a time, the popular reality TV show is mixing things up in Season 4. Last week’s group won’t be seen again for a couple more weeks as we get introduced to a whole new group of secret celebrities: Baby Alien, Crocodile, Gremlin, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit. As it turns out, one of these Group B contestants is so shocking that Ken Jeong even goes so far as to proclaim, “It’s gonna change the show forever!” Who’s he referring to? Watch for clues in the preview trailer above for Season 4, Episode 2.

“For the first time in ‘Masked Singer’ history, there’s a moment so unexpected, so surprising, it will have everybody talking,” teases the video clip. We can only assume all of the hubbub is about Baby Alien, who makes history as the first puppet to appear on any “Masked Singer” show across the world. That’s right, the mystery celeb is actually positioned inside of a compartment, their body completely hidden from sight, as they control all of Baby Alien’s movements like a true puppeteer.

Last week on “The Masked Singer’s” season premiere, five contestants gave it their all on the stage: Dragon, Giraffe, Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun. After the panelists and audience voted, the person that left us was Dragon. The scaly reptile removed his mask to reveal rapper Busta Rhymes, who was all smiles despite being the first singer voted out.

If you noticed something strange with last week’s studio audience, you weren’t alone. In fact, there was NO audience due to safety concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. The show simply utilized clips from old episodes and intercut them with the current performances to create a fun atmosphere. Tech wizards also created a virtual audience for all of the far-away shots of the stage. But don’t worry, the judges (Ken, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger) and host (Nick Cannon) were all real!

For those keeping track at home, only Robin and Nicole correctly guessed the Dragon’s true identity, so these two panelists both have one point so far for Season 4. However, it’s still early in the competition and any of the judges can still end up winning the all-new Golden Ear trophy by season’s end.

