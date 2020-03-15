‘The Masked Singer’ Group C power rankings: Night Angel and T-Rex rip up the competition

This past week’s episode of “The Masked Singer” brought us the beginning of the competitors in Group C. We’ve already had one elimination from that group and now we need to think about which ones are most likely to keep advancing to make it into the Super 9. To see if we can make sense of where each contestant stands, we’ve ranked the remaining five celebrities in order of their chances of taking home the coveted Golden Mask. Do you think we have these in the right order? How would you rank them? Make sure to let us know in the comments section below.

This week’s elimination was, without a doubt, the craziest reveal that I’ve ever seen on this show. The pink and blue Bear was revealed to be none other than former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee, Sarah Palin. Yeah, I’m still processing that one. The self-described hockey mom wowed the audience and the judges by rapping “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-A-Lot.

Read on for our “The Masked Singer” Group C power rankings:

1. Night Angel

It can be tough to lead off a group and be the first performer, but my god, Night Angel absolutely slayed her opening number. She nailed her rendition of “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi. The vocal work was great on both a fundamental level but also on purely rockin’ one as well. That and a talent for making great use of the stage give her the perfect combination that could go very far in this competition.

Judges’ best guesses: Taylor Dayne, Lil’ Kim

2. T-Rex

This one was a bit of a tough one to place. Her vocal performance of “So What” by Pink was alright but didn’t stand out that much. However, the energy she brought to the stage was undeniable. What made that especially noteworthy is that the audience was eating it up. It might be hard with a sub-par vocal ability but this dinosaur could hang around quite a bit for the way she entertains the audience alone.

Judges’ best guesses: Maddie Ziegler, Rebecca Black

3. Rhino

Rhino’s definitely got some chops when it comes to his voice. They definitely did a number on Nicole Scherzinger, who couldn’t help but get emotional as he sang “Have a Little Faith In Me” by John Hiatt. His voice might be limiting in the type of numbers he can perform, but there’s definitely a charm to this gentle giant that crowds may find very endearing.

Judges’ best guesses: Jason Adlean, Tim McGraw

4. Astronaut

Whoever is wearing the costume that looks like if the MTV Video Music Award came to life definitely knows how to play to an audience. While taking his best shot at “You Say” by Lauren Daigle, his voice was incredibly shaky, but he was in key and was able to really get the audience, and Nicole (of course), on board. Keep your eye on this out-of-this-world showcaser.

Judges’ best guesses: Adam DeVine, Lance Bass

5. Swan

She’s got moves. I’ll give her that. The way she glided around the stage while crooning Peggy Lee‘s infamous hit, “Fever,” was amazing. But her voice is not suited to that of a singer and that makes me think that this bird will not be around for much longer.

Judges’ best guesses: Nina Dobrev, Sarah Michelle Gellar

