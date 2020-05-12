‘The Masked Singer’ guesses: Final four spoilers of Frog, Night Angel, Rhino and Turtle

“The Masked Singer” is just two weeks away from crowning the season three winner. Over the course of 14 episodes, the 18 celebrity contestants have been cut down to the final four: the Frog, Night Angel, Rhino and Turtle. This quartet will raise their voice in song once again on Wednesday’s episode, “A Day In the Mask: The Semi Finals.”

Part of the fun of “The Masked Singer” is figuring out the names of the famous folk hidden inside the elaborate costumes. We’ve been doing some detective work, rewatching all of the performances and clues videos of the stars stills standing. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” guesses of the true identities of the final four. And be sure to click on the photo gallery at the bottom of this post, which catalogs all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 3.

The Frog: Bow Wow

Best known these days as an actor, he got his start in show business as the rapper Lil Bow Wow. After a string of best-selling albums, Bow Wow transitioned into acting. The most recent clues from the May 6 episode fit with this guess:

The Frog owns a falcon figurine; Bow Wow is often seen in the stands cheering on his beloved Atlanta Falcons football team.

The Frog is seen alongside three bread rolls; Bow Wow starred in the 2005 film “Roll Bounce.”

The Frog used a model plane as a prop during his performance of “Bust a Move” by Young MC; Bow Wow has often boasted about flying in private jets.

The Night Angel: Kandi Burruss

While she currently stars on the Bravo reality series “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” Kandi Burruss was first part of the R&B girl group Xscape and a Grammy-winning songwriter for TLC and Destiny’s Child. The newest clues fit with this guess:

We see the Night Angel sporting three different shades of lipstick; Xscape’s third album was called “Traces of My Lipstick.”

There is a shot of a map of the Latin American country of Columbia; Kandi signed a solo deal with Columbia Records in 2000.

After she performed a powerhouse version of “Last Dance” by Donna Summer, the Night Angel revealed she has been singing since she was four years old; that matches Kandi’s bio.

The Rhino: Barry Zito

While Barry Zito carves out a new career as a singer/songwriter in Nashville, his first claim to fame was a major league baseball player on both the Oakland Athletics and San Francisco Giants. The newest clues fit with this guess:

We see a sign that reads “Hill Ahead: 15 mph. $30 fine for High Speed”; Zito played 15 seasons with the MLB and won the Cy Young Award for his pitching prowess, including his fastball.

While singing “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin'” by The Righteous Brothers, he brings the hat of a navy captain onstage; in 2003, Zito played a naval officer on an episode of “JAG” back in 2003.

The Rhino rhapsodizes about his love of children; Zito and his beauty queen wife Amber Seyer have three sons: Mars, Mercer and Roma.

And the Rhino admits he was struggling in life before meeting his great love; Zito chronicled his troubles in his best-selling memoir “Curveball: How I Discovered True Fulfillment After Chasing Fortune and Fame.”

The Turtle: Jesse McCartney

As a child, Jesse McCartney was Emmy-nominated for his role on the ABC daytime drama “All My Children.” As a teen, he was part of the short-lived boy band Dream Street. He then enjoyed some solo success before transitioning into acting and voice work. The freshest clues fit with this guess:

Before he sings “Fix You” by Coldplay, the Turtle is seen holding a wanted poster with a reward of $1,999: Jesse’s perfume was called “Wanted” and he joined Dream Street in 1999.

The Turtle’s head is shown in silhouette, like the Bat signal; Jesse gives voice to Dick Grayson (a.k.a. Robin/Nightwing) on the animated series “Young Justice” since 2010.

There is a shot of poker chips spread out on a highway; Jesse was the voice of Theodore in the “Alvin and the Chipmunks” franchise, including the 2015 release “The Road Chip.”

The Turtle is seen next to a zombie; Jesse had a two-episode arc on “Fear the Walking Dead” in 2015.

