‘The Masked Singer’ Jellyfish spotlight: Can she wrap her tentacles around Golden Mask after stinging competition in Group C?

The Jellyfish has made quite a splash on Season 4 of “The Masked Singer” and now the green sea goddess has her tentacles set on the Golden Mask trophy. The performer delivered a deadly sting in the Group C finals, winning the most votes and securing her place in the Super Six. The once bashful Jellyfish who seemed like a fish out of water after her first performance is suddenly in contention to win the Fox reality TV singing competition.

The Jellyfish made her debut on Episode 5, sounding a bit frazzled as she belted out “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie. Her lack of confidence on nervous demeanor led the panelists to believe she was a professional athlete or a reality star, not a professional singer. In Episode 6 the Jellyfish redeemed herself with a controlled performance of “Crazy” by Patsy Cline, showing off a beautiful tone and getting high praises from the panel. But it was in Episode 9 where the Jellyfish floated to the top, delivering her best vocal to date with “Don’t Stop Now” by Dua Lipa. “She killed it!” screamed Jenny McCarthy before the Jellyfish was named the Group C champ.

In her various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who the Jellyfish truly is. We saw references to Instagram, so we assume she’s some type of social media influencer with many followers. She has hinted to being in the limelight as a child and affirmed she is enjoying her freedom as an adult. We know she’s extremely competitive and she’s used to being the best at what she does, which may indicate the Jellyfish is an athlete. She also mentioned her father would take her around the world to various gigs, so perhaps her father is a celebrity as well? In other clues we discovered she has at least one sister and might be a popular TikTok user.

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing the Jellyfish’s identity. Jenny, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are convinced she’s an athlete or reality star, but they admit she could be a young pop singer as well. Some of the famous they have claimed the Jellyfish to be include gymnasts Gabby Douglas and McKayla Maroney, actresses Lana Condor and Awkwafina, reality stars Kylie Jenner and Sofia Richie, and singers Charli XCX, Jamie Lynn Spears and Halle Bailey.

The celebrities that were left stung by the Jellyfish in Group C are talk show host Wendy Williams as Lips, actor/comedian Bob Saget as Squiggly Monster, and legendary performer Paul Anka as Broccoli. The only performer still swimming with the Jellyfish from Group C is the Mushroom, who will join her in the Super Six along with the Sun, Popcorn, Seahorse and Crocodile. Do you think the Jellyfish will be wrapping her tentacles around the Golden Mask trophy next?

