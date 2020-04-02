‘The Masked Singer’ judges score card: Robin Thicke pulls ahead with most correct guesses so far in Season 3

So far on “The Masked Singer” Season 3 there have been 10 celebrity reveals, with some more shocking than others. After this week’s elimination of Rob Gronkowski (White Tiger), Robin Thicke now leads the panelists with four correct guesses this season. Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger are next in line with three correct guesses apiece. Ken Jeong is unfortunately the only panelist to guess incorrectly each and every week. We’re tracking the judges’ scores all season long, so scroll down to see the updated tallies.

Wednesday’s 10th episode welcomed back the top three singers from each group to perform together in the Super 9. White Tiger, Banana and Rhino were the bottom three singers, so the panelists got to have their say about who would be sent home. They chose White Tiger, who soon unmasked to reveal the Gronk.

“My dance moves were one of a kind!” exclaimed the famous tight end football player in his end-of-show interview with host Nick Cannon. For the record, Nicole’s final guess was WWE wrestler Jon Cena while Ken went with NFL superstar J.J. Watt.

In his “Masked Singer” live blog, our recapper Denton Davidson had this to say about White Tiger’s final performance: “Tonight White Tiger is singing ‘I’m Too Sexy’ by Right Said Fred. He’s not even on the correct beat and he’s easily the worst singer in the Super 9 but he is owning it. The audience is eating up this terrible vocal performance. Following his song, White Tiger says he’s not just brawn, he’s brains as well and wrote a best-selling book.”

Here’s our running tally of the judges’ correct guesses in Season 3:

Robin Thicke: 4/10

Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger

Nicole Scherzinger: 3/10

Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Jenny McCarthy: 3/10

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger

Ken Jeong: 0/10

No correct guesses so far

