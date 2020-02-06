‘The Masked Singer’ judges fail to guess Lil Wayne, Drew Carey: Let’s keep track of their Season 3 scores

This season on “The Masked Singer,” Gold Derby will be keeping track of all the judges’ scores as the competition progresses — for better or for worse. After two episodes, none of the panelists were able to guess the true identities of the Robot or the Llama, which turned out to be Lil Wayne and Drew Carey, respectively. That means Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger are currently tied at zero points apiece. For the record, guest judges Jamie Foxx (episode one) and Jason Biggs (episode two) also failed to correctly guess either of those celebs.

Prior to host Nick Cannon removing the Robot’s mask and revealing Lil Wayne, the judges made several head-scratching guesses. Nicole’s final one was boxer Floyd Mayweather, Jenny picked “Jackass” creator Johnny Knoxville, Robin settled on Olympian Shaun White and Ken chose rapper Flavor Flav.

After his elimination, Lil Wayne told Nick that he decided to sign up for Fox’s ratings juggernaut because his “kids watch the show.” As he explained, “I know they’re gonna like the Robot costume, so it’s Daddy.” His sole performance on the show was Lenny Kravitz‘s “Are You Gonna Go My Way.”

For their ultimate guesses in the second week, Drew Carey was not on the panelists’ minds despite him starring alongside the Season 2 winner, Wayne Brady, for years on “Whose Line is it Anyway?” “I like having a goof and a lot of laughs,” he explained after performing Tom Jones‘ “It’s Not Unusual.”

Nicole’s final guess for the Llama was actor Woody Harrelson, Robin picked comedian and radio host Adam Carolla, Ken thought it was actor/comedian Joel McHale and Jenny was convinced he was Emmy winner Kelsey Grammar.

Here’s the running total of the judges’ Season 3 scores after two episodes of guesses:

Robin Thicke: 0/2

Jenny McCarthy: 0/2

Ken Jeong: 0/2

Nicole Scherzinger: 0/2

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions