‘The Masked Singer’ fans will finally get to meet Group C … but there’s a catch

If you turned on your TVs on Wednesday night hoping to meet the Group C contestants on “The Masked Singer,” you were no doubt disappointed. Indeed, there’s a [literal] catch as Fox is taking a break from its regular television schedule to broadcast the 2020 World Series between Los Angeles Dodgers and Tampa Bay Rays. Game 2 aired Wednesday, October 21 instead of an all-new “Masked Singer” episode. Heads up: should the World Series go on to Game 7, your favorite wild and wacky reality TV show will also be preempted next Wednesday, October 28.

The still-unseen costumes from Group C have been revealed to be Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster. Get a closer look at these secret celebrities in our photo gallery below. Do you have any first impression guesses?

When the Group C episode eventually premieres — either on October 28 or November 4 — all five masked singers will perform in front of a virtual audience as well as host Nick Cannon and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Whoever receives the lowest number of votes will be booted from the competition and forced to unmask in front of America.

Group A and Group have already taken the stage twice apiece. Rapper Busta Rhymes (Dragon) and actor Brian Austin Green (Giraffe) were eliminated from Group A, while actor Mickey Rourke (Gremlin) and NFL player Mark Sanchez (Baby Alien) said goodbye from Group B.

Eventually the remaining contestants from all three groups will come together and perform on the same night. At the end of the season, only one will remain and claim the coveted Golden Mask trophy. So far the first three “Masked Singer” winners have been T-Pain (Monster), Wayne Brady (Fox) and Kandi Burruss (Night Angel). Who might join them this year?

