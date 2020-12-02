‘The Masked Singer’ Mushroom spotlight: Can the soulful fungus come from behind to win Golden Mask?

Can the Mushroom come from behind to win the coveted Golden Mask trophy on Season 4 of “The Masked Singer”? After the Jellyfish stung the competition and swam away into the Super Six by earning the most votes in the Group C finals, the crooning fungus joined her by proving he has the gills to go the distance. Mushroom took out Broccoli by belting out “A Song For You” by Donny Hathaway in the Group C smackdown. Now the Mushroom hopes to prove fungi really do have more fun on his quest to plant his stem in the winner’s circle.

Mushroom has driven the panel crazy by changing his vocal technique with each performance. After sauntering out and convincing everyone he was a female on Episode 5, Mushroom shocked the audience with his stirring rendition of “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell. Nicole Scherzinger called it the most “transcending” performance ever on the show. On Episode 6 he went in another direction, belting out “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher and proving he had the biggest voice in Group C. In Episode 9 the Mushroom gave the panelists goosebumps when he soared with Katy Perry‘s hit, “Unconditionally.” His three unique performances left the panel in awe and absolutely confused about his identity.

In his various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who the Mushroom truly is. We learned the Mushroom had a job that might surprise us, but then he got his big break, turning his hobby into a career. At first his talent went unrecognized, but as he kept growing he eventually got to be in the “shroom” where it happens. Various nods to Broadway, especially “Hamilton,” have been made. There have also been references to “Mean Girls” and he said he grew up around strange food and customs. Despite being a bit of an outcast, Mushroom was class president in high school and maintained a GPA over 4.0.

Each time the Mushroom performs he gives the panelists a different taste of who he is. Nicole, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke are continually perplexed by the many voices of Mushroom. Some of the famous faces they have claimed to be Mushroom include current musical performers such as Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Adam Lambert, Jaden Smith and the Weeknd. Another guess was film, television and Broadway star Taye Diggs.

The Mushroom secured his place in the Super Six by taking out legendary performer Paul Anka (who was revealed to be Broccoli) in the Group C finals smackdown. Other Group C singers that couldn’t match up to the Mushroom were talk show host Wendy Williams as Lips and actor/comedian Bob Saget as the Squiggly Monster. Joining the Mushroom in the Super Six will be Jellyfish, the Sun, Popcorn, Seahorse and Crocodile. Do you think Mushroom will prevail?

