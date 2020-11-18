‘The Masked Singer’ Popcorn spotlight: Can she butter up enough fans to win Season 4’s Golden Mask?

Can Popcorn come from behind to win the coveted Golden Mask trophy on Season 4 of “The Masked Singer”? After the Sun blazed her own path into the Super Six by earning the most votes in the Group A finals, the salty snack joined her by proving the heat only makes her pop harder. Popcorn took out the Snow Owls by belting out Bryan Adams‘ “(Everything I Do) I Do it For You” in the season’s first smackdown. Now the buttery diva is one step closer to the sweet taste of victory.

Popcorn made it clear from the beginning that she has the chops to go the distance. After belting out “What About Us” by Pink in Episode 1, panelist Robin Thicke said she gave the most outstanding performance of the night. In Episode 3 we saw Popcorn slow things down with a spine-tingling performance of “Falling” by Harry Styles. In Episode 7 Popcorn completely flipped the script (and an octave) with “Domino” by Jessie J., leaving the panelists gobsmacked by her outlandish vocal range.

In her various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who Popcorn truly is. We know she has a strong connection to the city of New York and she says she’s built a career around love, but she’s not soft. We’ve also gotten clues that Popcorn may have been a big star in the 80’s, as represented by large hoop earrings and crimped hair. As a tiny kernel, Popcorn had a bizarre condition, had trouble eating and sleeping, and was filled with anxiety until her voice led her away from all the drama. It was even revealed that her BFF has been on “The Masked Singer” stage before and may have ties to Russia.

Each time Popcorn performs she gives the panelists a different taste of who she is. Robin, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger can’t seem to pin down if she’s a legendary singer, a Broadway performer or a reality star. Some of the famous faces they have claimed to be Popcorn include singers Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige, Taylor Dayne, Gloria Gaynor, Cindy Lauper, Katy Perry, Tina Turner and Vanessa Williams. They’ve even thrown out wildcard names like “Tiger King” villain Carole Baskin and “Dreamgirls” star Anika Noni Rose.

Popcorn secured her place in the Super Six by taking out country singer Clint Black and his wife Lisa Hartman Black (who were revealed to be the Snow Owls) in the Group A finals smackdown. Other Group A singers that couldn’t match up to Popcorn were rapper Busta Rhymes as the Dragon and actor Brian Austin Greene as the Giraffe. Popcorn will be joined by the Sun in the Super Six following the Group B and Group C finals. Do you think Popcorn has what it takes to pop her way to the Season 4 title?

