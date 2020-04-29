‘The Masked Singer’ predictions: Rhino will become extinct in this week’s Top 6 episode

On “The Masked Singer” the Rhino has been on the endangered species list for several weeks now, ever since he was at risk of elimination in the Super 9 episode. Now this horned mammal is predicted to become extinct, according to our “The Masked Singer” predictions. Rhino leads our elimination chart for Wednesday’s Top 6 episode with 18/5 odds, just ahead of Astronaut who’s in second place to go home with 15/1 odds. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ picks? Make your predictions right now before the April 29 episode airs on Fox.

Rhino made his big debut in Group C alongside the likes of Bear (Sarah Palin), Swan (Bella Thorne) and T-Rex (JoJo Siwa). Rhino, Astronaut and Night Angel are still in the reality TV competition from this third group, with the other finalists being Turtle (Group A), Frog (Group B) and Kitty (Group B).

In his first appearance, Rhino took on “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt and earned high praise from panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. He then returned to perform “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan in the playoffs and “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles in the championships.

When all of the remaining costumed celebs were brought together in the Super 9, Rhino sang “What a Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers and hit his first major snag when he found himself in the bottom three along with White Tiger and Banana. Rob Gronkowski unmasked that night as White Tiger.

Rhino was next seen in the faceoffs, when he performed “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber against Banana’s rendition of “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” by Bob Dylan. Rhino won that faceoff, which sent Banana to the smackdown against Night Angel. Banana lost and had to reveal his true identity: rock star Bret Michaels.

