‘The Masked Singer’ preview: Here’s how the 8 remaining contestants will be divided into 2 new groups

Last week all of the contestants on "The Masked Singer" performed together for the first time in a special two-hour Super 9 episode. (We already miss you, White Tiger!) However, the costumed celebrities are once again about to find themselves divided into groups, at least temporarily.

Here’s how the remaining eight contestants on Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show will be split up across the next several April episodes:

Wednesday, April 8

Kangaroo

Turtle

Astronaut

Night Angel

Wednesday, April 22

Banana

Frog

Kitty

Rhino

Don’t forget, there will be a special sing-along episode on Wednesday, April 15 where viewers can belt out tunes with their favorite Season 3 fruits/animals/monsters. (See the complete “The Masked Singer” schedule.) This will not be a part of the normal competition, but simply a fun way for quarantined fans to engage with the show during the coronavirus pandemic that’s taken hold of all of our lives.

It’s somewhat surprising to see Banana and Rhino competing on the same April 22 episode, since they found themselves in the bottom three (along with White Tiger, who unmasked to reveal Rob Gronkowski) in the Super 9 episode. You’d think producers would want to place Banana and Rhino in separate groups to give them a fighting chance, but now both of these on-the-bubble contestants are being forced to face off yet again.

Gold Derby’s odds predict that the winner of Season 3’s Golden Mask will be either Night Angel or Kitty. Luckily, these fan-faves have been split up across the new groups, so they won’t have to compete against other … at least not yet. Of note, the Top 6 “Masked Singers” will be brought together again on April 29, which will officially signal the end of the group rounds.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox.