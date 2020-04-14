‘The Masked Singer’ preview trailer: Wednesday’s sing-along spectacular will be a ‘night of family fun’ [WATCH]

This week’s episode of “The Masked Singer” will feature a temporary break in the competition as Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show instead airs a sing-along spectacular. It will be “a night of family fun when you can get your sing-along on with our remaining celebrities in disguise,” declares the preview trailer (watch above). As of this writing only seven contestants remain in the competition to win the Golden Mask: Turtle, Frog, Astronaut, Kitty, Banana, Night Angel and Rhino. Who do YOU most look forward to singing along with on Wednesday, April 15?

Two weeks ago all of the contestants on “The Masked Singer” performed together for the first time in a special two-hour Super 9 episode. (We already miss you, Rob Gronkowski!) Following that twist, the costumed celebrities were once again divided into groups. Kangaroo, Turtle, Astronaut and Night Angel performed on April 8 with Kangaroo unmasking to reveal Jordyn Woods. The other four singers — Banana, Frog, Kitty and Rhino — will take the stage on April 22.

SEE Jenny McCarthy’s out-of-nowhere ‘The Masked Singer’ guess of Jordyn Woods ties her with Robin Thicke’s score

The sing-along episode is not a part of the normal competition, but simply a fun way for quarantined fans to engage with the show during the coronavirus pandemic. In other words, there will be no audience vote and no elimination. Instead, old performances will be shown with bouncing balls over the lyrics so people at home can sing along with their favorite fruits/monsters/animals. There will also be “brand new clues” for the Top 7 to help your personal guessing games.

Gold Derby’s odds predict that the winner of Season 3’s Golden Mask will be the Night Angel. So far this purple vixen has performed five times on the show: “You Give Love a Bad Name” by Bon Jovi, “Million Reasons” by Lady Gaga, “Shout!” by Isley Brothers, “Rise Up” by Andra Day and “Man! I Feel Like A Woman” by Shania Twain.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 3 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.