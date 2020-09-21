‘The Masked Singer’ preview trailer: Say hello to Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn and Dragon ahead of Wednesday’s premiere [WATCH]

The Season 4 premiere of “The Masked Singer” is almost upon us — can you already smell the buttery popcorn? Fox has released a preview trailer of the September 23 debut episode (watch above), with Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn and Dragon being introduced as Group A. Which costumed character will blow away the panel on Wednesday night, and who’ll be the first celeb forced to unmask in front of America? Stay tuned.

There are 16 total masked contestants this year; the others will be included in upcoming weeks of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show. Just because Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn and Dragon are featured first doesn’t necessarily mean one of them will go on to join the “Masked Singer” winners list. Don’t forget, reigning champion Night Angel (aka Kandi Burruss) didn’t make her grand debut until the seventh episode of Season 3.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 costumes: Your first look at all 16 new costumes

Nick Cannon returns as host for this fourth cycle, with the judges’ panel once again consisting of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. All eyes will be on Ken to see if he can do better this season in guessing the secret identities. He has the worst track record by far, only correctly guessing a total of three: Tori Spelling as Unicorn, Victor Oladipo as Thingamajig and Barry Zito as Rhino.

The other 12 contestants set to take the stage at a later date are Baby Alien, Broccoli, Crocodile, Gremlin, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom, Seahorse, Serpent, Snow Owls, Squiggly Monster and Whatchamacallit. Make your predictions right now at Gold Derby to let us know who YOU think has what it takes to win this year’s Golden Mask.

All combined, this season’s cast have sold more than 281 million records worldwide, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and one of Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential People. So start guessing!

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.