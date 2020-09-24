‘The Masked Singer’ season 4 episode 1 recap: Who was the first celebrity to be unmasked? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s a great day for “The Masked Singer” fans (what do you call yourselves anyway — “Maskies”? “Maskers”?), as the Season 4 premiere has finally arrived. This year features a roster of 16 all-new secret celebrities wearing extravagant costumes who’ve been divided into multiple groups. Up first is Group A, which consists of Snow Owls, Sun, Giraffe, Popcorn and Dragon. Each of them took the stage on Wednesday night in front of a coronavirus-mandated virtual audience, as well as host Nick Cannon and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. So who was the first contestant to be unmasked in front of America?

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last season’s finale, the final three came down to Frog, Turtle and Night Angel. One by one they were eliminated, with Frog in third place (he was rapper Bow Wow), followed by Turtle as the runner-up (he was singer Jesse McCartney) and Night Angel as the winner (she was singer/TV personality Kandi Burruss). By claiming the Golden Mask, Burruss became the first female champion in “Masked Singer” history. But enough about last year, let’s start the new season in 3 … 2 … 1 …

8:10 p.m. — Up first tonight is the Sun! The dainty, shining star walked out filled with confidence. Let’s listen to the clues! She reveals a card that says “Gold Member,” mentions “extreme seasons” and we see what looks like hair mousse being shot out of a tube. She reveals at first She was great, but it was a lot of pressure. The spotlight was scorching and she got burned out. She was then frozen in a deep depression. We could also see an image of a jaguar and Mickey Mouse ears. Interesting comments! For her performance Sun is singing “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo. Okay, that opening note took me by surprised. Sun can sing and she’s got great timing as well. The belting, head voice and overall range leads me to believe she is definitely a professional singer. Who is she? The panelists threw out names including Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato and Madonna.

8:20 p.m. — Next up, the Giraffe has been unleashed and I absolutely love this costume. It’s the tallest in “Masked Singer” history but it’s also so sophisticated! What are his clues? He’s had a roller coaster career full of ups and downs. Music is in his blood, but when he stuck his neck out and took a gigantic risk, he became a but of everyone’s jokes. He was in “knots” and felt lonely. He states the party was over, so he swung even harder (a $3 game) is shown. With hard work he’s drummed up towering success and now he’s in the driver’s seat. For his performance, Giraffe is singing “Let’s Get It Started” by Black Eyed Peas. Okay, we’ve got a rapping Giraffe! He also sings the chorus and has a decent voice, but his rapping is more fun. I’m digging this character! The panel thinks he could be Garth Brooks, Travis Barker or Vanilla Ice.

8:30 p.m. — Popcorn is up next and she’s got a sexy saunter to the stage. We haven’t heard her sing yet, but she knows how to bring personality without saying a word. Here are some of her clues — An image of “Snacks in the City” appears that looks just like the TV show “Sex and the City.” She has a thick New York accent, which could be an act. She says she built a career around love, but she’s not soft. She worked long nights rushin’ from one thing to the next. We also see some meatloaf on a plate, a goldfish with hoop earrings and a tiger. There’s a lot going on here! She has jet-setted to exotic places with royalty. Tonight she’s singing “What About Us” by Pink and she has great, distinct voice. I love her! She almost sounds like Cyndi Lauper? She’s definitely a seasoned singer. Robin says it was the most outstanding performance of the night. The panel thinks Popcorn could be Tina Turner, Carole Baskin or Mary J. Blige. I know for a fact none of those guesses are incorrect.

