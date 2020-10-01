‘The Masked Singer’ season 4 episode 2 recap: Group B celebrities take the stage on September 30 [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

It’s a brand new week on “The Masked Singer,” which means it’s time to meet an entirely fresh group of secret celebrities. During Wednesday’s second episode, America got its first look at Group B, consisting of Baby Alien, Crocodile, Gremlin, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit. These six singers gave it their all on the stage in front of a virtual audience (that’s right, the various shots of the live crowd are from previous seasons), with five advancing to the next round. That meant one costumed character was eliminated and forced to reveal their true identity.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 4, Episode 2, titled “Six More Masks,” to find out what happened Wednesday, September 30 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed celebs on Fox’s reality TV show, reflect on every reveal for all seasons, and tell us who you think will ultimately join the “Masked Singer” winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the first episode, Group A performed in front of host Nick Cannon and panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. Giraffe, Popcorn, Snow Owls and Sun all advanced to the next round, while Dragon received the lowest number of votes. He then removed his scaly mask to reveal rapper Busta Rhymes. “I felt like I was in an oxygen tank without oxygen,” the ex-Dragon told Nick. Who will be unmasked tonight?

