‘The Masked Singer’ season 4 episode 3 recap: Was Giraffe, Popcorn, Sun or Snow Owls unmasked? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Wednesday’s third episode of “The Masked Singer” re-introduced viewers to Giraffe, Popcorn, Sun and Snow Owls. These Group A contestants took the stage for a second time after initially appearing in the September 23 season premiere. Each of these four characters performed their hearts out in front of a virtual audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, but who ended up receiving the lowest number of votes and revealing their true identity in front of America?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 4, Episode 3, titled “The Group A Play Offs – Famous Masked Words,” to find out what happened Wednesday, October 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed celebs on Fox’s reality TV show, reflect on every reveal for all seasons, and tell us who you think will ultimately join the “Masked Singer” winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the second episode, Group B’s six contestants performed for the first time: Baby Alien, Crocodile, Gremlin, Seahorse, Serpent and Whatchamacallit. However, before the audience and panelists got the chance to vote, Gremlin had enough and voluntarily removed his mask to reveal actor Mickey Rourke. “I was in the neighborhood,” he told host Nick Cannon about why he decided to do the show. Um … okay! Who’ll be the next masked celeb to head home? Let’s find out!

8:15 p.m. — Up first tonight is Popcorn. She picked this costume because she wanted to step far out of her comfort zone, but her favorite part so far is flirting with Nick. We see Popcorn in a hospital bed and she reveals that when she was a tiny kernel she had a bizarre condition, couldn’t eat or sleep and had high anxiety. Her voice led her away from the drama and allowed her to survive. We also see a hair crimper and a Rubik’s cube. Tonight Popcorn is singing “Falling” by Harry Styles. Okay, I’m pretty sure I finally know who this is. Taylor Dayne! A couple weeks ago the voice was on the tip of my tongue, but I think I finally nailed it. As a final clue, a drone flies by holding a planet. Popcorn says the second rock from the sun should bring them closer to her. The panel thinks Popcorn could be Gloria Gaynor, Katy Perry or Vanessa Williams. I’m sticking with Taylor Dayne.

