‘The Masked Singer’ season 4 episode 4 recap: Which Group B celeb was unmasked on October 14? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Wednesday’s fourth episode of “The Masked Singer” re-introduced viewers to Seahorse, Baby Alien, Serpent, Crocodile and Whatchamacallit. These Group B contestants took the stage for a second time after initially appearing in the September 30 episode. After performing their hearts out in front of a virtual audience and panelists Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, which secret celebrity ended up receiving the lowest number of votes and having to reveal their true identity in front of America?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 4, Episode 4, titled “The Group B Play Offs – Cloudy with a Chance of Clues,” to find out what happened Wednesday, October 14 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show, reflect on every reveal for all seasons, and tell us who you think will ultimately join the “Masked Singer” winners list.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the third episode, Group A’s remaining contestants performed for the second time: Giraffe, Popcorn, Sun and Snow Owls. All four gave it their all on the stage, with the audience ultimately voting out Giraffe. “You guys were so close, but so far,” Brian Austin Green said about the judges’ guesses after being unmasked as the tall-necked mammal by host Nick Cannon. Who’ll be the next masked celeb to head home? Let’s find out!

8:10 p.m. — We’re starting of with the Serpent, so let’s have a look at some clues to get us rattled. He’s taken an unorthodox path to stardom and starting off he could barely make “rent.” We see a doctor in the background of his package and reference to $2. We see a pink Cadillac as Serpent says he never wants this dream to end. Tonight he’s singing “The Bones” by Maren Morris. He’s got such a silky, smooth voice with just a hint of rasp. I feel like I should know this voice, but it’s just not coming to me. He’s got a huge range and is obviously a professional singer. Who is he? A childhood clue reveals a baby bottle on wheels. Huh? The panel thinks Serpent could be Taye Diggs, Jesse Williams or Brian McKnight.

8:20 p.m. — Crocodile is next to crawl onto the stage, and he admits this show has revived his love of performing. He hasn’t been this passionate about it since he was a kid. We see a skull and cross bone flag next to a house with a “5” on it. He said his own father didn’t believe in his talent until he earned his first paycheck. Tonight he’s singing “Toxic” by Britney Spears and Crocodile is a showman! He’s not the best singer in the competition, but he’s got an elegant way of creeping across the stage. He’s got some nice dance moves once the tempo picks up and he’s giving me major boy band vibes. Who is he? A childhood clue reveals little dolphins flying out of a pinata. The panel thinks Crocodile could be Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz or Harry Connick Jr.

8:30 p.m. — Baby Alien is up next and shows a reference to “Baywatch” with a sparkling horse on the beach. He says he’s been roasted before, we see a hot dog and he says he’s had his public relationships “broke.” We also see sharks as he mentions sand traps and these clues seem to be pointing to David Hasselhoff? Tonight Baby Alien is singing “It’s Time” by Imagine Dragons. He’s not a very good singer so I’m guessing he’s some kind of actor or entertainer of another kind. I think Hasselhoff is even a better singer than this. Who is he? A childhood clue reveals a toy fire truck. The panel thinks Baby Alien could be Eric Bana, Sasha Baron Cohen, Jeff Dunham or Taylor Lautner.

8:40 p.m. — Up next is Whatchamacallit, who feels like he can really let his hair down on “Masked Singer.” We see lots of planes flying around as he mentions he was “ready to dance like never before” at the height of his career. We also see some balloons and says he was deflated when news his mother wasn’t in good shape. We also see a lot of coins that say 10 cents. Tonight Whatchamacallit is singing “Money Maker” by Ludacris and Pharrell Williams. I can’t tell if he’s an actual rapper or just rapping in this competition. He’s got a familiar voice. Who is he? A childhood clue reveals a children’s book. He loves a bedtime story and he’s an open book. The panel thinks Whatchamacallit could be Cam Newton, Terrell Owens, Kyrie Irving or Armie Hammer.

8:55 p.m. — Last up tonight is the Seahorse, who says she’s a bit tame in her normal life. There’s a lot of references to cowboys. She said after being heartbroken, she spent what felt like “1,000 years” pouring her heart out with writing. We see something on the wall that references Disney. She also says she’s experienced unimaginable loss and pain. Tonight Seahorse is singing “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion. Whoa! This is quite the song to tackle and she’s nailing it. The panel is blown away. Who is she? A childhood clue reveals a balloon full of feathers. The panel thinks Seahorse could be Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello or Jessica Simpson.

