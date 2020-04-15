‘The Masked Singer’ reveals for all seasons: Celebrities and costumes through the years [PHOTOS]

Fox’s “The Masked Singer” premiered as an instant hit on January 2, 2019. Hosted by Nick Cannon, the wild and wacky reality TV show tasks a group of mystery celebrities with dressing up in extravagant costumes and singing in front of a studio audience and panel of judges: Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger. If you’re looking for a refresher on “The Masked Singer” reveals for all seasons, you’ve come to the right place. Tour our photo gallery above to see every celebrity and costume through the years, and whether the judges guessed correctly.

Antonio Brown as Hippo — This NFL player entered “Masked Singer” history when he became the first costumed celebrity to be unmasked in front of America. Brown stumped all four judges after his wacky performance of “My Prerogative” by Bobby Brown.

SEE ‘The Masked Singer’ preview trailer: Wednesday’s sing-along spectacular will be a ‘night of family fun’ [WATCH]

T-Pain as Monster — This chart-topping rapper and hit-making producer made history as the first winner of “The Masked Singer.” As the Monster, T-Pain was able to put his singing prowess at the forefront while keeping his identity hidden until the very end.

Wayne Brady as Fox — This five-time Emmy winner, comedian and Broadway star had developed a plan from day one to confuse the panel and lead them to believe he was Jamie Foxx. As the weeks passed by, Brady wowed viewers with his voice, dance moves and charisma as the Fox. Following his final performance of “Try a Little Tenderness” by Otis Redding, Brady won the golden mask and became the Season 2 champion.

SEE Jenny McCarthy’s out-of-nowhere ‘The Masked Singer’ guess of Jordyn Woods ties her with Robin Thicke’s score

Lil Wayne as Robot — This five-time Grammy-winning rapper left jaws on the floor when he was unmasked as the Robot during the Season 3 premiere. Rather than rap, Wayne showed a lesser known side of himself, rocking out to “Are You Gonna Go My Way” by Lenny Kravitz. The panel had no clue Wayne was behind the mask and called it the most shocking reveal to date.

Sarah Palin as Bear — “This is something our country needs right now,” Palin expressed after removing her Bear mask and hearing a collective gasp from the studio audience on “The Masked Singer.” The judges were absolutely gobsmacked when the former governor of Alaska and Vice Presidential candidate revealed herself to be the zany creature singing “Baby Got Back” by Sir Mix-a-Lot. Palin admitted it’s the weirdest thing she’s ever done.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win a spot on our Season 3 leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.