‘The Masked Singer’ Rhino: We’ll find out who’s behind the horn on Wednesday night, per our predictions

If Gold Derby’s predictions come true, we’re all about to find out one of the biggest mysteries of “The Masked Singer” Season 3: Who’s behind the Rhino’s gray horn? Rhino has leading 27/10 odds to be unmasked at the end of Wednesday’s Top 5 episode, while the four costumed celebs predicted to advance are Kitty, Night Angel, Frog and Turtle. Do you agree or disagree with our readers’ picks? Make your predictions right now before the May 6 episode airs on Fox.

Last we saw the horned mammal, he was performing “Die a Happy Man” during the Battle of the Sixes. The panel of judges were super confused about his true identity, throwing out such names as actor Jeff Bridges, singer-songwriter Charles Kelley and baseball player Barry Zito. Former guesses have included actor David Hasselhoff and singers Jason Adlean and Tim McGraw.

Savvy judge Jenny McCarthy was so convinced Zito is hiding inside the Rhino costume that she declared, “You guys are missing another big clue!” As she explained, the state of Missouri “highlighted with a crown on top of it” meant Miss Missouri: “Amber Seyer, who’s a model/actress, married this baseball player and this man is a giant. This is Mr. Barry Zito.” When host Nick Cannon asked if a pitcher could have that good of a voice, Jenny retorted, “Heck yeah!”

Rhino made his big debut on the reality TV competition in Group C, alongside the likes of Bear (Sarah Palin), Swan (Bella Thorne), T-Rex (JoJo Siwa) and Astronaut (Hunter Hayes). In his first appearance, Rhino took on “Have a Little Faith in Me” by John Hiatt and earned high praise from the panelists. He then returned to perform “Nice to Meet Ya” by Niall Horan in the playoffs, “Tracks of My Tears” by Smokey Robinson & The Miracles in the championships and “What a Man Gotta Do” by Jonas Brothers in the Super 9.

This contestant hit his first major snag in the Super 9 when he found himself in the bottom three along with White Tiger and Banana; those two have since been unmasked as Rob Gronkowski and Bret Michaels, respectively. Rhino was next seen in the faceoffs, when he performed “10,000 Hours” by Dan + Shay & Justin Bieber. In last week’s Top 6 outing, he took on “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett.

