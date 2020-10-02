‘The Masked Singer’ schedule is messing with us again: Group A returns next week, but what about Group C?

The first week of “The Masked Singer” Season 4 introduced audiences to Group A contestants Sun, Popcorn, Giraffe, Snow Owls and Dragon (who was unmasked as Busta Rhymes). Then in week two, we all said hello to Group B singers Baby Alien, Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent, Whatchamacallit and Gremlin (who voluntarily quit, revealing Mickey Rourke). You’d think next week’s third episode would feature Group C … but you’d be wrong. Instead, Group A returns to the schedule on Wednesday, October 7 for another round of performances.

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

In Fox’s preview trailer (watch above), the panelists are gobsmacked over Sun’s shining vocals as she takes on the Kesha hit “Praying.” “I was tearing up,” Nicole Scherzinger declares following the powerhouse performance. And Jenny McCarthy is seen asking, “Who is that?!”

The video clip also makes mention of how Group B’s Seahorse “blew everyone away” last week when she belted out Rihanna‘s “Only Girl (In the World).” The show is clearly setting the stage for an epic Sun-vs-Seahorse smackdown, so here’s hoping both femme fatales make it past these initial group rounds so we can see them go head-to-head (rays-to-fins?) later in the season.

SEE Busta Rhymes (‘The Masked Singer’ Dragon) unmasked interview: ‘I felt like I was in an oxygen tank without oxygen’ [WATCH]

With Group A returning to perform again on Wednesday night, that means we’ll have to wait a bit longer to see Group C in action. Get your first peek at these still-unseen performers (Broccoli, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom and Squiggly Monster) by scrolling through our photo gallery below.

This new random schedule is a big change from last season of “The Masked Singer,” when each group would perform for several weeks at a time. Case in point, we didn’t even meet that season’s third group (the one that included Night Angel) until week seven of the competition. Night Angel would eventually go on to win the Golden Mask and reveal her true identity as Kandi Burruss.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.