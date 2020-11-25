‘The Masked Singer’ schedule update: Thanksgiving episode airs Thursday, rerun on Wednesday

In a break from tradition, “The Masked Singer” will air a special turkey-themed episode this week on Thanksgiving Day, bypassing its normal Wednesday schedule. On the night of Thursday, November 26, gather the family and join panelists Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke, plus guest judge Jay Pharoah, for the Group C finals. That’s when Broccoli, Jellyfish and Mushroom will give it their all on the stage, with two advancing to the Super Six; the third will be eliminated and forced to unmask in front of America.

“The Masked Singer” will still be airing an episode in its regular time slot on Wednesday, November 25 … but it’ll be a rerun. Fox will re-broadcast the Group B premiere that night, which is the episode when actor Mickey Rourke infamously unmasked himself because he was too “hot” inside his Gremlin suit.

As for Thursday’s Thanksgiving episode, which will feature Ken wearing a silly turkey hat, it’ll be fans’ last chance to see Group C before the survivors will be mixed in with the other members of the Super Six. To recap, Popcorn and Sun advanced from Group A while Crocodile and Seahorse moved forward from Group B.

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

Here’s a closer look at the three mystery celebs who’ll give it their all in front of America on Nov. 26:

Broccoli

Round 1 performance: “House is Rockin’/Whole Lotta Shakin Going On” by Stevie Ray Vaughan/Jerry Lee Lewis

Round 2 performance: “Hello” by Lionel Richie

Panelists’ guesses: Bill Murray, Howie Mandel, Steve Guttenberg, Wayne Newton, Martin Short, Jason Alexander

Jellyfish

Round 1 performance: “Big Girls Don’t Cry” by Fergie

Round 2 performance: “Crazy” by Patsy Cline

Panelists’ guesses: Gabby Douglas, Awkwafina, Sofia Richie, Lana Condor, Jamie Lynn Spears, Halle Bailey

Mushroom

Round 1 performance: “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell

Round 2 performance: “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher

Panelists’ guesses: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Adam Lambert, Jaden Smith

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.