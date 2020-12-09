‘The Masked Singer’ schedule update: Sing-a-long this week, grand finale next week

“The Masked Singer” will take a break from the competition this week to air a special holiday sing-a-long. That’s right, fans at home can follow along with the bouncing bubble as everyone’s favorite current and past celebs perform their hearts out on the stage. (The show did something similar last season.) Next Wednesday is when things really get exciting as the two-hour grand finale is scheduled for December 16. Who will join the show’s winners list? Here’s a closer look at “The Masked Singer” schedule update for the remainder of Season 4:

Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 8:00 p.m. — “The Holiday Sing-a-Long”

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 8:00 p.m. — “Road to the Finals”

Wednesday, Dec. 16 at 9:00 p.m. — “The Season 4 Finale – Last Mask Standing”

Last week there was a shocking triple unmasking as viewers said goodbye to Taylor Dayne (Popcorn), Chloe Kim (Jellyfish) and Tori Kelly (Seahorse). That left only three mystery celebs still in the competition: Sun, Crocodile and Mushroom. Below, we’ve compiled a list of all of the judges’ guesses so far in Season 4. Do you think they’ve named the true identities of all three finalists, or is there still some more sleuthing to be done?

The panelists’ guesses for Sun have included Katharine McPhee, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Carrie Underwood, Mandy Moore, Jewel, LeAnn Rimes, Brandi Carlile, Kate Hudson and Emilia Clarke. Some of those are pretty bad (Madonna is never going to do “The Masked Singer,” sorry), while others have us really intrigued.

As for Crocodile, the judges have thrown out such names as Jon Hamm, Nick Lachey, Adam Lambert, Lenny Kravitz, Harry Connick Jr., Jared Leto, Jordan Knight, Justin Guarini, AJ McLean, Nick Carter and Donnie Wahlberg. Seriously, Jenny McCarthy‘s husband needs to do this show ASAP so that they stop throwing out his name year after year.

Rounding out the experts’ guesses, they think Mushroom might be one of these folks: Donald Glover, Usher, Frank Ocean, Adam Lambert, Jaden Smith, Taye Diggs, The Weeknd, Jordan Fisher, Leslie Odom Jr. and Keegan-Michael Key. This is a crazy mix of pop stars, Broadway singers and talented actors … and now we’re more confused than ever!

