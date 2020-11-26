‘The Masked Singer’ Seahorse spotlight: Can anyone swim past her after she sunk the Group B competition?

Saddle up! The Seahorse could be swimming all the way to the winner’s circle on Season 4 of “The Masked Singer.” The whimsical fish has proven she has the voice to win it all after securing her spot in the Super Six by winning the Group B finals on the Fox reality TV singing competition. After belting out three performances to date, the Seahorse advanced to the Super Six as the top vote-getter on Episode 8 and is now considered one of the favorites to win the Golden Mask trophy.

The Seahorse made a big splash when she debuted on Episode 2 singing “Only Girl (In the World)” by pop superstar Rihanna. She commanded the stage with sex appeal and vocal gymnastics, prompting panelist Nicole Scherzinger to predict, “We might be looking at the winner of Season 4 right now.” In Episode 4 she slowed things down with a powerhouse rendition of “My Heart Will Go On” by Celine Dion, leading host Nick Cannon to chime in, “That is one of the best vocals I’ve ever heard.” In the Group B finals, the Seahorse showed her versatility, altering her voice to pull off a playful performance of Britney Spears‘ “…Baby One More Time.”

In her various clue packages we have gotten multiple hints as to who the Seahorse truly is. She speaks with a Southern accent and has been seen wearing a cowboy hat. She’s been shown surrounded by various animals such as dogs, birds and frogs and said she’s been too scared to let her fire burn and always feels like she’s swimming upstream. We also know the singer has experienced “unimaginable” loss and pain and seems to have some sort of connection to Disney. The Seahorse may live in Nashville, plays guitar and may be related to or have close personal ties to a preacher.

With each passing performance the panelists seem to inch closer to guessing the Seahorse’s identity. Nicole, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong seem convinced she’s a pop star. Some of the famous faces they have claimed to be the Seahorse include accomplished musicians such as Bebe Rexha, Camila Cabello, Hailee Steinfeld, Halsey, Jessica Simpson, Kellie Pickler, Kesha and Sia.

The unmasked celebrities that Seahorse has swam past in Group B are actor Mickey Rourke as the Gremlin, former NFL player Mark Sanchez as Baby Alien, NBA star Lonzo Ball as Whatchamacallit and viral singing sensation Dr. Elvis Francois as the Serpent. The only singer to not be lost in the Seahorse’s wake is the Crocodile, who will join her in the Super Six with the Sun and Popcorn from Group A following the Group C finals. Do you think anyone has the gill power to stop the Seahorse from taking the Season 4 title?

