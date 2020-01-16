‘The Masked Singer’ Season 3 costumes: First set includes Robot, Frog, Banana, Llama, Miss Monster, Mouse

Season 3 of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show “The Masked Singer” premieres February 2, right after Super Bowl LIV. Nick Cannon returns as host while the judges’ panel once again consists of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. The network has released photos of the first set of breathtaking new costumes (with more to come), so scroll through our photo gallery above for your first look at The Robot, The Frog, The Banana, The Llama, Miss Monster and The Mouse.

The secret celebrities hiding behind these masks will be revealed one at a time throughout the season. Do YOU spot any clues in these “The Masked Singer” Season 3 photos? Watch the video preview trailer for more clues.

The first season of the weekly who-sung-it competition debuted in January 2019 with the final three masked celebrities being rapper T-Pain (Monster) as the winner, singer Donny Osmond (Peacock) as the runner-up and singer Gladys Knight (Bee) as the third-place finisher. The panelists correctly guessed Osmond and Knight, but they were beyond shocked with the reveal of T-Pain.

The judges did slightly better in the second cycle, which premiered in September 2019. A couple of them guessed the true identity of entertainer Wayne Brady (Fox), who claimed victory. They had less luck naming singer Chris Daughtry (Rottweiler) as the runner-up, but they did narrow down pop star Adrienne Bailon (Flamingo) as the third-place finisher.

“The Masked Singer” is such a phenomenon that Fox has already announced a spinoff series, “The Masked Dancer.” And yes, it’s exactly what you think it is. Ellen DeGeneres, who originally conceived of the idea on her daytime talker, will serve as a producer on the new reality TV show that tasks famous dancers (and, perhaps, non-dancers) with hoofing it on stage while wearing extravagant costumes.

Find out who’s hiding under the Robot, Frog, Banana, Llama, Miss Monster and Mouse masks when Season 3 kicks off in February. Jamie Foxx will appear as a special guest judge for at least one episode. Stay tuned for more official reveals from the Fox network with some of the other costumes we’ll see in this winter cycle.

