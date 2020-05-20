‘The Masked Singer’ season 3 finale recap: Did Frog, Night Angel or Turtle win the Golden Mask? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Heading into “The Masked Singer” Season 3 finale, only three costumed celebrities remained in the running to win the Golden Mask: Frog, Night Angel and Turtle. Were Gold Derby’s odds correct that Frog would ribbit his way to the winner’s circle, joining T-Pain (Monster) and Wayne Brady (Fox), or did Night Angel or Turtle prevail instead? And did the expert panel of judges — Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong — correctly guess any of the three secret identities?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 3, Episode 16, titled “Couldn’t Mask For Anything More: The Grand Finale,” to find out what happened Wednesday, May 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed celebs on Fox’s reality TV show and reflect on every reveal in every season.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last week’s 15th episode, the remaining four celebs gave it their all in the semi-finals, but it was the end of the road for Rhino. The horned mammal then removed his mask, revealing baseball player Barry Zito. “I just had such a great time. This stretched me in so many ways,” he told host Nick Cannon in his post-show interview. Tonight, what will be the finishing order of the final three contestants? Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. — The Frog is up first tonight and he confesses that the first time he walked onto the stage he felt lost. He’s not a professional singer or dancer, but the more he pushed himself the Frog felt like he was in exactly the right place. He’s proven that as a rapper, he’s got just as much vocal chops as the singers. Becoming the Frog has given him back his first love of music and now he’s ready to take the title. He’s singing “Bad Boy For Life” by Black Rob, Mark Curry and P. Diddy. As usual, his verses are on point and he’s the consummate performer as he dances across the stage. Nicole thought the performance was worthy of the MTV Music Awards. Robin compliments his swag and breath control. The panel thinks the Frog is Lil’ Romeo (based on the “No Limits” clue), Kid Cudi (based on the trolling clue) or MC Hammer (based on the the bullying clue).