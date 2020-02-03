‘The Masked Singer’ season 3 premiere recap: Jamie Foxx joins the panel as 1st celebrity is unmasked [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Attention reality TV fans, the wildest and wackiest show on television is back! Season 3 of Fox’s “The Masked Singer” premiered Sunday, February 2 after Super Bowl LIV, where it introduced a new group of costumed characters: Kangaroo, Llama, Miss Monster, Robot, Turtle and White Tiger. Normal panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were joined by a special guest star this week, Jamie Foxx. As fans will recall, last season Jamie was thought to be hiding inside the Fox costume, when really it was Wayne Brady. So who among this first group of contestants was eliminated and forced to unmask in front of America?

Below, check out our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of the Season 3 premiere, titled “The Season Kickoff Mask Off: Group A,” to find out what happened Sunday, February 2 at 10:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m. PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed celebs on Fox’s reality TV show and who you think is hiding underneath the masks. Keep refreshing/reloading this live blog for the most recent updates.

7:30 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In last season’s finale, the final three contestants were unmasked: winner Wayne Brady as Fox, runner-up Chris Daughtry as Rottweiler and third-place finisher Adrienne Bailon as Flamingo. For the final unmasking, the judges were split on Fox’s identity, with Ken and Jenny picking Jamie, and Nicole and Robin picking Wayne. Host Nick Cannon then presented Wayne with the Golden Mask, making him the second champion after T-Pain in Season 1. Who will shine and who will falter as Season 3 begins? Let’s go!

