The Masked Singer’ season 3 schedule update: Sing-along on April 15, finale on May 27

“The Masked Singer” season 3 finished filming before the coronavirus caused an industry-wide shutdown of production. FOX is spreading out the remaining episodes of the reality competition series over the next two months, with the season 3 winner set to be unmasked on May 27.

FIrst up is a 2-hour episode of “The Masked Singer” on April 1 that brings together the trio of remaining contestants from each of the three groups. This Super 9 is comprised of the Kangaroo, Turtle and White Tiger from Group A; the Banana, Frog and Kitty from Group B; and the Astronaut, Night Angel and Rhino from Group C. After all nine perform for the judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke) and studio audience, one of these celebrities will be eliminated at the end of the episode.

Each of the next two taped installments of “The Masked Singer” will feature four of the contenders for the Golden Mask raising their voice in song. Between the airing of these two episodes will be a special sing-along edition of “The Masked Singer” on April 15. Viewers can join in as they watch encore presentations of some of the season’s highlights.

To date, nine of the 18 celebrities competing have been eliminated: Lil Wayne (Robot), Drew Carey (Llama), Chaka Khan (Miss Monster), Tony Hawk (Elephant), Dionne Warwick (Mouse), Tom Bergeron (Taco), Sarah Palin (Bear), Bella Thorne (Swan) and JoJo Siwa (T-Rex).

Below is the “The Masked Singer” season 3 schedule update for the remaining episodes:

April 8: “The Mother Of All Final Face Offs, Part 1”

(first 4 of Final 8 compete)

April 15: “Sing-Along Spectacular”

(previously seen performances with subtitles)

April 22: “The Mother Of All Final Face Offs, Part 2”

(second 4 of Final 8 compete)

April 29: Top 6

May 6: Top 5

May 13: Semi-Final – Top 4

May 20: “Road to the Final”

May 27: Final – Top 3