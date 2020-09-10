‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 costumes: Your first look at Dragon, Giraffe, Popcorn, Snow Owls, Squiggly Monster and Sun

Season 4 of Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show “The Masked Singer” is set to premiere September 23, 2020. Nick Cannon will return as host while the judges’ panel once again consists of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. The network has already released photos of some of the exciting new costumes, so scroll through our gallery above for your first look at Dragon, Giraffe, Popcorn, Snow Owls, Squiggly Monster and Sun.

The secret celebrities hiding behind these masks will be revealed one at a time throughout the season, which was slightly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Do YOU spot any clues in these “The Masked Singer” Season 4 photos? Also see our historical gallery of every reveal for all seasons.

This year at the Emmys, voters welcomed “The Masked Singer” into its Best Competition Program lineup. To reflect the strange times in which we live, Fox’s ratings juggernaut took over three Los Angeles landmarks — Randy’s Donuts (Inglewood), Pacific Park (Santa Monica Pier) and Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum (Hollywood) — for an Emmy FYC campaign unlike any other. One of the show’s most colorful contestants, the pink Miss Monster, encouraged mask-wearing to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

In order to prevail on Emmy night, “The Masked Singer” will need to take out “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” the two-time reigning queen in this category. The other 2020 nominees are one-time winner “Top Chef,” four-time champion “The Voice” and two-time nominee “Nailed It.” What do you think will win? Make your Emmy predictions right now at Gold Derby.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with the latest predictions.