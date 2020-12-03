‘The Masked Singer’ season 4 episode 10 recap: Super Six contestants encounter shocking triple unmasking [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

“The Masked Singer” group rounds are a thing of the past, which means it’s time for the semi-finalists to all come together on the same night. Popcorn, Sun, Crocodile, Seahorse, Jellyfish and Mushroom took the stage Wednesday in a special two-hour episode, with only three contestants making it into the finals. That meant, sadly, the other three costumed celebrities were eliminated in a shocking triple unmasking. Guest judge Craig Robinson joined celebrity sleuths Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger on the panel this week.

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 4, Episode 10, titled “The Semi Finals – The Super Six,” to find out what happened Wednesday, December 2 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show, reflect on every reveal for all seasons, and tell us who you think will ultimately join the “Masked Singer” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the ninth episode, the Group C finals kicked off with Broccoli being eliminated. Host Nick Cannon removed the vegetable’s mask to reveal legendary singer Paul Anka, which only Robin guessed correctly. Broccoli’s elimination signaled the end of the group rounds, as Group C survivors Jellyfish & Mushroom joined up with Popcorn & Sun from Group A and Crocodile & Seahorse from Group B to complete the Super Six. Who will survive tonight’s triple unmasking? Let’s find out!

8:08 p.m. — The Super Six join together for a fun performance of “Take On Me” by a-ha. Next, a mystery judge rolls out on a piano singing “I Will Survive.” Of course we know this is Craig Robinson, but I didn’t know he could sing so well! He will be a guest panelist tonight, but I think his main purpose is to promote the new reality competition series coming to FOX, “The Masked Dancer.” But let’s get down to business. Here’s how tonight works — each singer will compete in a faceoff with the other performer from their original group. The winner will move on to the finale and the loser will be unmasked. That means it is Sun vs. Popcorn, Seahorse vs. Crocodile and Jellyfish vs. Mushroom. Which three will advance? Let’s get started!

8:18 p.m. — Up first is the Seahorse. Even as a young girl, she knew she wanted to sing but she was so “darn shy.” Behind the Seahorse mask, she feels like that little girl discovering her purpose all over again. Intimidated by the Crocodile, Seahorse decides to add choreography to her routine. As a super clue, we see a telescope. Tonight Seahorse is singing “That’s What I Like” by Bruno Mars. This is a big diversion from belting out Celine Dion, but one of the most interesting things about the Seahorse is the diversity of her performances. I know she worked hard on it, but the choreography isn’t great. Thankfully she starts showing off her vocals in the second half of the song. The girl can SANG! Nicole says if this was the Olympics for vocal acrobatics, Seahorse would win the gold. For an additional clue, the Men in Black bring out a safe to show who on the panel the Seahorse is connected with. She’s connected to Nick! “Even before this show, Nick was a great host to her.” The panel thinks the Seahorse could be Tori Kelly, Kesha or Sia.

8:30 p.m. — Competing against the Seahorse will be the Crocodile. Competing has made him feel more alive than he has in a long time and his pink jaws have given him the freedom to all the genres of music he loves. Tonight he’s performing for his kids, who he drives eight hours to see after every show. He’s intimidated by Seahorse’s voice, but knows nobody has more heart than him. His super clue is a rat eating pizza. Tonight he’s singing “I Don’t Wanna Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith, which is no easy task. He sounds great on this rock anthem and even nails the high scream! Heading into this I was sure Seahorse would win, but I’d give this round to the Crocodile. Robin called it his best performance. The additional clue in his safe reveals the Crocodile is connected to Craig. “You’re one of my favorite actors and it’s so cool to be able to share the screen with you, again.” The panel thinks the Crocodile could be AJ McLean, Nick Lachey or Nick Carter.

8:32 p.m. — The results to the faceoff are in and the singer advancing to the finale is the Crocodile! The Seahorse will be unmasked, but not until the end of the night.

8:47 p.m. — Mushroom is the next singer to take the stage. He came to share a message of unity through music. The pandemic has taken the life of someone close to him and he has pledged to make the best of every moment. He’s well aware the Jellyfish has already beaten him once, so there is no shroom for error. His super clue is a clock set to 3:00. Tonight he’s singing “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse. The first couple lines sounded a little off, but Mushroom quickly corrected any issues and gives an entertaining performance with a great vocal, ending with some beatboxing for good measure. Robin loves the message Mushroom is spreading. The additional clue in his safe reveals the Mushroom is connected to Robin. “I would love mixing it up with you again, because this is definitely not the first time we’ve connected.” The panel thinks Mushroom could be Jaden Smith, Jordan Fisher, Leslie Odom Jr. or Keegan-Michael Key.

8:58 p.m. — Competing with the Mushroom is Jellyfish. She feels freedom by putting herself out there, but when she first got to “The Masked Singer” she felt like a fish out of water. Each week she becomes more confident and is astonished by the famous faces she’s already beaten out to this point. Her super clue is a little Eiffel Tower. Tonight Jellyfish is singing “Stay” by Rihanna and she has definitely come into her own as a vocalist. She doesn’t have the vocal acrobatics some of the other contestants display, but she’s got a nice tone and emotional delivery. Robin has enjoyed watching her overcome her fears this season. The additional clue hidden in her safe reveals she is connected to Ken. “We’ve never met, but I can’t say I didn’t try!” The panel thinks Jellyfish could be Chloe Kim, Grimes or Gabby Douglas.

9:00 p.m. — The votes have been counted and the singer headed to the finale is Mushroom! Jellyfish will be unmasked later tonight.

