‘The Masked Singer’ season 4 episode 8 recap: Which 2 celebs were eliminated during Group B finals? [UPDATING LIVE BLOG]

Because “The Masked Singer’s” Group B began the competition with one extra contestant, that meant fans experienced a bloodbath on Wednesday night as two of the four celebs were eliminated: Crocodile, Seahorse, Serpent or Whatchamacallit. The other two would go on to join Popcorn and Sun from Group A in the Super Six, along with two more next week from Group C. So how did the Group B finals play out, and did you correctly guess the identities of the two eliminated singers? Guest judge Cheryl Hines joined Robin Thicke, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger on the panel this week.

SEE Coronavirus controversy: Why isn’t ‘The Masked Singer’ live audience wearing masks for health reasons?

Below, read our minute-by-minute “The Masked Singer” recap of Season 4, Episode 8, titled “The Group B Finals – The Mask Chance Saloon,” to find out what happened Wednesday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT. Then be sure to sound off in the comments section about your favorite costumed characters on Fox’s reality TV show, reflect on every reveal for all seasons, and tell us who you think will ultimately join the “Masked Singer” winners list.

Keep refreshing/reloading this “Masked Singer” live blog for the most recent updates.

8:00 p.m. — “Previously on ‘The Masked Singer’!” In the seventh episode, only Nicole correctly guessed singing couple Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black were actually the Snow Owls. “You guys are no Simon Cowell,” Clint joked with the panel after Nick Cannon removed their masks. The other Group A celebs, Popcorn and Sun, both advanced to the Super Six, so now it’s time to see who from Group B will soon be joining them. Let’s go!

8:10 p.m. – The first performer in the Group B finals is the Seahorse. She’s loved baring her soul on the stage, but nobody knows her soul better than her spiritual advisor. He says Seahorse is the real deal (speaking from a pulpit) and we find out Seahorse plays guitar and we see images of a bonfire. We also see two baby dolls and some from fried chicken from Nashville. Tonight Seahorse is singing “…Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears. She sounds completely different than she did singing Celine Dion, perhaps her costume should have been a chameleon! The Seahorse continues to prove she can SANG though. Nicole called it a “spot on” Britney impression, but with some stratospheric vocals thrown in. For a final clue, we learn Seahorse was never in a girl group. The panelists think Seahorse could be Kesha, Kellie Pickler or Sia.

8:20 p.m. – Crocodile is up next and admits this competition means everything to him. He always tries to be one of the hardest workers in the room and we hear from his friend (who appears to be a disc jockey) that he has been all around the world with the Croc. Once they traveled to six continents in 100 hours. Despite his hard exterior, he’s a total softy. He loves video games and the song “Step By Step” is mentioned. Tonight Crocodile is singing “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis. Nicole looks like she’s about to have one of her sobfests because Crocodile is killing this vocal. Robin says Crocodile just punched his ticket because that was his best vocal. His final clue is that Crocodile is in a huge cult classic movie. The panel thinks Crocodile could be Jared Leto, Jordan Knight or Justin Guarini.

8:30 p.m. – The next singer on deck is Whatchamacallit. This tall talent is hoping his swag can carry him through because he’s not the best singer. His high school teacher/mentor gives us some insight on Whatchamacallit and we see a pot of coffee, a gym whistle and a crown. Perhaps he’s a prom king? There are also some ping pong paddles and a Queen’s guard. Tonight Whatchamacallit is rapping “Lean Back” by Terror Squad featuring Fat Joe and Remy Ma. Okay, Whatchamacallit has some swag and he can flow. I’ll admit that, but he’s not as entertaining as Seahorse or Crocodile. Whatchamacallit’s final clue is that he’s already won a championship. The panel thinks Whatchamacallit could be Lonzo Ball, Carmelo Anthony or J.B. Smoove.

8:40 p.m. – Closing out the show is the Serpent. He says he’s not ready to go back to the real world, but his old college roommate lets us in on some more information. When they met, they were both dirt poor. I can see a foam finger, pizza box and some sports trophies. We also see some mayo and peanut butter, an ambulance and the roommate says fame “found him.” Tonight the Serpent is singing “Cool” by Jonas Brothers. He’s got a smooth, slightly raspy soul vibe. He has a good voice, but I’m not sure this performance will hold up at this stage of the competition. We’ve heard his voice soar before, but he’s a little reserved tonight. Robin calls it a Super Six performance and Cheryl thinks the Serpent is sexy. For the Serpent’s final clue, it is revealed he has sung with one of the panelists before. The panel thinks Serpent could be Jamie Foxx, Donald Faison or viral sensation Dr. Elvis Francois.

8:43 p.m. – The votes are in and the winner of the Group B finals is the Seahorse! She heads straight to the Super Six, but who will join her?

8:50 p.m. – The first singer to be unmasked tonight will be Whatchamacallit. Before that, we learn what the panel’s first/final guesses are. Ken initially thought Whatchamacallit was Damian Lillard but switched to Lonzo Ball. Robin thought it was Tyler the Creator but has now landed on Michael Strahan. Jenny’s first guess was Winston Duke, but now she thinks Whatchamacallit is Devin Booker. Nicole first guessed Uncle It because she had no idea, but now she thinks its Carmelo Anthony. Cheryl sticks with J.B. Smoove. At last, Whatchamacallit pulls of his mask and reveals himself to be Lonzo Ball! It’s a miracle, Ken was right!

8:59 p.m. – The Crocodile and the Serpent remain. One will be heading to the Super Six while the other unmasks. Dang, these two are both good! The second singer headed to the Super Six is the Crocodile, which means the Serpent will be unmasked. Ouch! But first, the panelists must reveal their first impression and final guesses. Ken’s first impression was Usher but he’s switching to Daveed Diggs. Nicole thought it was Hamilton’s Okieriete Onaodowan, but now thinks it’s singing surgeon Dr. Elvis Francois. Jenny’s initial guess was John Legend, but now says Taye Diggs. Robin thought it was Wanya Morris, but he agrees with Cheryl now that it’s Donald Faison. The Serpent pulls off his mask and Nicole was right, it’s Dr. Elvis Francois! That’s a wrap for tonight.

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.