Now you can predict who will win ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 4 — and which celeb will be eliminated first

“The Masked Singer” Season 4 is almost here and we can already taste the broccoli. In anticipation of the new season, be sure to jump into Gold Derby’s predictions center and make your first picks for who you think will win “TMS” and who will be eliminated each week. Get started right now — it’s free and easy! The secret celebrity who outlasts all of the others will take home the coveted Golden Mask, joining former winners T-Pain as Monster (Season 1), Wayne Brady as Fox (Season 2) and Chaka Khan as Miss Monster (Season 3).

Do you have what it takes to call yourself the best "Masked Singer" predictor on the planet?

Fox’s wild and wacky reality TV show is set to premiere September 23, 2020 with Nick Cannon back as host despite his recent controversies. Each week the four panelists analyze clues to try to figure out which well-known celebs are hiding their true identities behind elaborately made costumes.

The network has released official photos of the 16 new costumes, so scroll through our gallery above for your first look at Baby Alien, Broccoli, Crocodile, Dragon, Giraffe, Gremlin, Jellyfish, Lips, Mushroom, Popcorn, Seahorse, Serpent, Snow Owls, Squiggly Monster, Sun and Whatchamacallit.

