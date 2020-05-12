‘The Masked Singer’ semi-finals preview trailer: Judges say it’s ‘game on’ and ‘anyone can take it’ [WATCH]

We’re inching closer and closer to the Season 3 finale of “The Masked Singer,” with only four contestants still in the competition. The semi-finals will air Wednesday, May 13 on Fox and judges Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong are already feeling anxious about who will ultimately win the Golden Mask. “Anyone can take it,” proclaims Nicole as Jenny raises her fist in the air and shouts, “Game on!” Who do YOU think will advance to the finals? Watch the preview trailer above for clues.

Each of the final four costumed celebs are quoted in the video clip, so here’s what they have to say as the end approaches:

Turtle: “I’ve started to believe in myself in a way I never have before.”

Rhino: “I never believed I would make it to the end.”

Night Angel: “I’ve worked so hard and been through so much.”

Frog: “I want this trophy more than I’ve ever wanted anything in my life.”

The panelists will be joined this week by guest judge Jay Pharoah, comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member. Will he do a better job of guessing the unmasked singer’s identity than the regular judges? So far their track records have been anything but stellar. After 14 unmaskings, Nicole, Jenny and Robin are tied at five correct guesses apiece. Ken, unfortunately, hasn’t guessed a single contestant correctly all season long.

Here’s our running tally of the judges’ correct guesses in Season 3:

Robin Thicke: 5/14

Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger

Bret Michaels as Banana

Jenny McCarthy: 5/14

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Rob Gronkowski as White Tiger

Jordyn Woods as Kangaroo

Bret Michaels as Banana

Nicole Scherzinger: 5/14

Chaka Khan as Miss Monster

Dionne Warwick as Mouse

JoJo Siwa as T-Rex

Bret Michaels as Banana

Hunter Hayes as Astronaut

Ken Jeong: 0/14

No correct guesses so far

