‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

Last week, we saw the Astronaut made the top 3 in Group C; he, Night Angel and Rhino all get the chance to sing again. This week, they join with the other half dozen contestants still standing — Kangaroo, Turtle, White Tiger from Group A and Banana, Frog, Kitty from Group B — to form the Super 9. They are all hoping to win over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and the studio audience, thus avoiding elimination.

The Astronaut is one of the strongest singers remaining in the hunt for the Golden Mask. He is completely at ease onstage and his natural way with the audience makes him a fan favorite. He first impressed with his version of the country hit “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. He followed that up with a change of genres with his cover of the Stevie Wonder R&B classic””Signed, Sealed, Delivered.” And on March 25 he nailed his rendition of “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.

We’ve been rewatching those performances by the Astronaut as well as his three clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Astronaut.

We are convinced that the Astronaut is country singer Hunter Hayes.

In his first clues video, the Astronaut revealed that he is “far from home” – Hunter lives in Nashville but has relocated to Los Angeles for the taping of “The Masked Singer.”

Hayes burst onto the music scene in 2011 when his self-titled debut album sold more than 1 million copies. Those sales meant it achieved both gold and platinum status. To date, this is his only gold disc (as a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have released 88 gold albums).

Hunter has earned five Grammy nominations to date. He first vied at the Grammy Awards in 2013 when he contended for both Best Country Album and Best New Artist. Since then, he has competed for Best Country Solo Performance three times. As a group, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have racked up 69 nominations for music’s highest honor.

In 2019, Hayes released the single “Wild Blue,” which includes a slew of references to space. That song is from an album of the same name. Hunter has a follow-up out later this year which makes this high profile gig on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed.

We won’t know if we are right that Hunter Hayes is the Astronaut until he is unmasked. That will happen if he loses a showdown or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the real identity of the Astronaut? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

