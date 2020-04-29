‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

We haven’t seen the Astronaut compete on “The Masked Singer” since he won a place in the top six back on April 8. He returns to compete on the April 29 episode, “The Battle of The Sixes: The Final 6.” Of the half dozen celebrities still in the hunt for the Golden Mask, the Astronaut has the strongest voice.

We were surprised when he ended up in danger of being eliminated on the quarterfinal, but blame his song choice, “If I Can’t Have You” by Shawn Mendes. He certainly redeemed himself with his cover of the NSYNC classic “Bye Bye Bye.” He won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) in the Smackdown with the Kangaroo; she was revealed to be Jordyn Woods.

We’ve rewatched that episode and are more convinced than ever that we know who the Astronaut is and why he has so much trouble with this pop songs. Keep reading if you want to know the name of the Astronaut as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers.

We are absolutely certain that the Astronaut is country singer Hunter Hayes. Don’t believe us? Well consider all the hints that have been dropped along the way.

The Astronaut teased Nicole with the fact that they had performed together at a mall: Hunter and Nicole both sang on the 2015 PBS special, “A Capitol Fourth,” a concert that took place on the National Mall to celebrate Independence Day.

In the episode on April 8, we got a slew of clues that tie in with Hunter’s biography. The accordion is one of the many instruments that Hunter plays. The miniature version of the White House is a shout-out to his 1999 appearance there when he was only eight years old. The two versions of an airplane — tattoo and toy — refer to his love of flying (he is a pilot and put a plane on an album cover). And the light bulb is an allusion to “Light Me Up,” which he recorded for his 2011 debut album.

That self-titled album was a huge hit. Sales of more than 1 million meant it was certified as both gold and platinum. Collectively, The Masked Singer” celebrities have released 88 gold albums. One of the tracks on “Hunter Hayes” is “Storm Warning”; in one of the clues videos, we see a shot of a warning sign.

Hunter reaped three Grammy nominations in 2013: Best New Artist, Best Country Album and Best Country Solo Performance. He lost those races and as well as for his solo singing in 2014 and 2015. As a group, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have racked up 69 Grammy Awards nominations.

The Astronaut revealed that he needed to “start over”; Hunter had a huge hit in 2014 with the song “Nothing Like Starting Over.”

We saw a hologram version of the Astronaut. Hunter appeared in this form on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live” episode that followed the 2016 Country Music Awards.

Last year, Hayes released the single “Wild Blue,” which is all about the great beyond. That song is from an album of the same name. Hunter has a follow-up out later this year which makes this high profile gig on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed.

In another clues video, there is a shot of a wooden bridge; Hunter hails from Breaux Bridge, Louisiana. The Astronaut says he “started at a young age”; Hunter has been singing since he was two and was featured on “America’s Most Talented Kids.”

We saw the Astronaut holding a record emblazoned with a map of the world that breaks. Hunter opened for The Flaming Lips at one of their record-setting eight concerts in a single day. We know that one of the 18 contestants on this season of “The Masked Singer” has an entry in the Guinness Book of World Records.

The Astronaut’s buddy, Bro Pilot, told us that he “took a huge nose dive and fell”; this happened to Hunter at a concert in 2013. And the shot of coffee beans is a visual reference to Hunter’s meet-ups with fans at coffee houses in between concerts.

We will only find out if we are right that Hunter Hayes is the Astronaut when he is unmasked. That will happen if he loses a showdown or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the real identity of the Astronaut? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

