‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Astronaut is …

It is only fitting that it was episode 9 of “The Masked Singer” that brought us the last of the nine semi-finalists. We had already seen Groups A and B cut in half from six to three. The March 25 episode title said it all: “Old Friends, New Clues: Group C Championships.” Only three of the four remaining contestants from Group C moved on in the competition.

Of this quartet, one of the strongest singers is the celebrity hiding inside the Astronaut costume. He has won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) with each of his performances.

In his first appearance on March 11, he wowed the crowd with his cover of the country hit “You Say” by Lauren Daigle. The following week, he changed genres and nailed his rendition of the R&B classic “”Signed, Sealed, Delivered” by Stevie Wonder.

As to who the Astronaut really is. Forget those off-base guesses by the judges. We’ve been rewatching those performances by the Astronaut as well as his clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Astronaut.

We are sure that the Astronaut is country singer Hunter Hayes. First off, his costume includes a gold treble clef, which implies that the contestant is associated with music.

Hayes came to fame in 2011 when his self-titled debut album sold a whopping 1 million copies, to earn both gold and platinum status. That was his only gold album (as a group, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have recorded 88 gold discs).

Hayes first contended at the Grammy Awards back in 2013 when he was nominated for both Best New Artist and Best Country Album. He has gone on to reap three more Grammy bids for Best Country Solo Performance. Collectively, the 18 contestants on “The Masked Singer” have racked up 69 nominations for music’s highest honor.

In 2019, Hayes released the chart-topping single “Wild Blue,” which includes a slew of shout-outs to the great beyond. That song came from an album of the same name. Hunter has a follow-up disc due out later this year which makes this high profile gig on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed.

In his first clues video, the Astronaut admits he is “far from home” – Hayes is based in Nashville but is spending an extended time in Los Angeles for the taping of “The Masked Singer.”

We won’t find out for sure if Hunter Hayes is the Astronaut till he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Astronaut? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

