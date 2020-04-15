‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Banana is …

The Banana competes again on “The Masked Singer” on the April 22 quarterfinal. He joins the Frog, Kitty and Rhino in the hunt for a slot in the semifinal. Before then, we can revisit one of his past performances on the special sing-along episode airing on April 15.

The Banana won his spot in quarterfinal 2 based on his performance on the April 1 episode, which showcased the Super Nine. He nailed his cover of “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd and earned rave reviews from the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) and the votes of the studio audience.

We’ve been rewatching that performance by the Banana as well as his clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know who he is as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Banana.

We are certain that the Banana is Bret Michaels, the lead singer of the heavy metal band Poison. Don’t believe us? Consider how the following clues and facts fit in with our theory.

Poison has released seven gold albums over the years (collectively, “The Masked Singer” contestants have 88 gold discs). Bret and the rest of Poison were set to take part in a stadium concert tour this summer. That would have made this high profile turn on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed but those gigs were cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Both the Banana and Bret have two daughters and recently lost their father.

Both Banana and Bret favor cowboy hats and boots and both admit to having had a mullet in years past.

Among the shots seen in the clues videos that point the way to the Banana being Bret: a pufferfish (which is poisonous) a dog collar (Michaels fronted a company, Pet Rocks, which made these), and a tour bus.

The Banana is depicted as the star of a TV show; Bret has headlined two: the documentary series “Bret Michaels: Life As I Know” and the reality dating series “Rock of Love.”

In advance of the first appearance of the Banana on “The Masked Singer,” the show released an Instagram post, in which the Banana is standing beside a sign that reads “Quiet Backstage” and on top of a red carpet. That suggests someone who attends awards shows. Michaels was injured during his appearance on the 2009 Tony Awards.

We’ll only find out if Bret Michaels is the Banana when he is unmasked. This will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Banana? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

