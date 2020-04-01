‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Banana is …

We haven’t seen the Banana since the March 4 episode of “The Masked Singer.” Back then, he made the final 3 from Group B who moved on in the competition. On the April 1 show, he and the other two contenders from Group B — the Frog and Kitty — returned to the stage. They joined the top 3 from each of Groups A (Kangaroo, Turtle, White Tiger) and C (Astronaut, Night Angel and Rhino) to form the Super 9.

Of this group, the Banana is the best performer of the bunch. He has won over the studio audiences and four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) with each of his three performances. He first impressed with his version of the Elvis Presley classic “A Little Less Conversation.” He then shifted genres and nailed his cover of the Billy Ray Cyrus signature song “Achy Breaky Heart.” Most recently, he made the Bill Withers standard “Lean on Me” his own.

We’ve been rewatching those performances by the Banana as well as his clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Banana.

We are so sure that the Banana is Bret Michaels, the lead singer of the rock band Poison.

Poison has racked up record sales of 40 million and amassed seven gold albums (collectively, “The Masked Singer” contestants have 88 gold discs).

Bret is overseeing the release of a clothing line later this year. That makes this high profile gig on “The Masked Singer” very well-timed.

There are images in the videos of the Banana as the star of a TV show. He was the subject of the documentary series “Bret Michaels: Life As I Know.” And he hosted the reality dating series “Rock of Love.” Season 3 of that one took place on a tour bus (there was a photo of one of those in the clues video).

So many of the other clues match-up with Bret as well. He is often seen sporting a cowboy hat and boots (images of these were included in the clues videos). Among the other shots we caught were a pufferfish (which is poisonous) and a dog collar (Michaels fronted a company, Pet Rocks, which made these).

In advance of the first appearance of the Banana on “The Masked Singer,” the show released an Instagram post, in which the Banana is standing beside a sign that reads “Quiet Backstage” and on top of a red carpet. That suggests someone who attends awards shows. Michaels was injured during his appearance on the 2009 Tony Awards.

We won’t know for sure if Bret Michaels is the Banana until he is unmasked. That will happen when he loses an audience vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Banana? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

