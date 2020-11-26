‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Broccoli?

In a special Thanksgiving episode, “The Masked Singer” determined the last two members of the final Super Six of season 4. The title of the show said it all: “The Group C Finals – The Masks Give Thanks.” The trio of celebrities still standing in this third group performed once again disguised as the Broccoli, Jellyfish and Mushroom. Only two of them made it through to the semi-finals, which will air on December 4.

Since these Group C contestants first performed on October 28, we’ve been busy trying to figure out their true identities. The one name we are most certain of is the star hiding inside the Broccoli costume. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 4, including who Broccoli is.

Broccoli showed off his strong singing voice first on episode 5 with a medley of “House is Rockin’/Whole Lotta Shakin Going On” by Stevie Ray Vaughan and Jerry Lee Lewis respectively. He returned on episode 6, which aired on November 4, with a heartfelt cover of the Lionel Richie hit “Hello.”

We are convinced that the star inside the Broccoli costume is Paul Anka. This 1950s teen idol still packs them in when he performs in casinos around the country. Anka’s voice is distinctive and sounds exactly like the one coming out of the jolly green stalk.

Broccoli’s revelation that a contest helped launch his career was coupled with a photo of a soup can: this fits in with a key moment in Anka’s life when he won a trip to New York City by collecting labels off of Campbell soup cans. The Broccoli costume includes a a varsity letterman jacket, which became popular in the 1950s, just when Anka was making it big.

Anka came to fame with a string of songs about teenage angst, including “Puppy Love,” which was referenced by the various shots of dogs in the first clues video. Those pics of pooches can also be read as a reference to the family dog on “Gilmore Girls” being named for Anka. And the singer had a small role in the 1996 crime caper “Mad Dog Time.”

Another of Anka’s chart-topping tunes, “Put Your Head On My Shoulder,” has found a new life on the social media outlet TikTok, which is also seen in a shot. Included in that is a reference to “60m,” which equals the 60 million sales of Anka songs (by himself and other artists).

Anka’s life story fits in with several of the clues we got about this season’s contestants. As a group, they’ve sold 280 million albums; Anka accounts for 10 million of those. In total, the 17 celebrities are worth almost $400 million. Anka’s fortune runs into the tens of millions, including the royalties from composing Johnny Carson‘s theme song and Frank Sinatra‘s signature tune “My Way.” Anka recorded a Spanish language version, “A Mi Manera,” of the latter that has become a staple of mariachi bands (we see a shot of one of those in the clues video).

We won’t find out for sure if Paul Anka is the Broccoli till he is unmasked. That will only happen if he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Broccoli? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

