‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Crocodile is …

We are just eight episodes into season 4 of “The Masked Singer” but two of the three groups of contestants have already been cut in half. On November 16, FOX aired “The Group B Finals – The Mask Chance Saloon.” Only three of the four remaining contestants from Group B moved on in the competition. Of this quartet, one of the strongest singers is the celebrity hiding inside the Crocodile costume. He has won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) with each of his performances.

In his first appearance on September 30, he wowed the crowd with his cover of the Bon Jovi hit “It’s My Life.” Two weeks later, he switched genres and nailed his rendition of the Britney Spears classic “Toxic.” Forget those off-base guesses by the judges. We’ve been rewatching those performances by the as well as his clues videos so keep reading as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Crocodile.

We are sure that the Crocodile is not Jenny’s husband, Donnie Wahlberg. He has been her go-to guess for three seasons now. However, he has yet to appear on the show as he is busy filming “Blue Bloods” in New York City. But we do think that the Crocodile is someone got their start in a boy band: Nick Carter, who found fame as a teenager with the Backstreet Boys.

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s newsletter with experts’ latest predictions

Even before getting that big break, Nick was working as a child actor and honing his skills as a singer and dancer. He was only 10 when he won a talent contest, taking home $100 that he gave to his father; the Crocodile shared this heartbreaking story with us. The Crocodile’s childhood clue was a dolphin-themed pinata; Nick is an outspoken environmentalist who started the Oceans Campaign in 2001 and was a United Nations Special Ambassador for the Year of the Dolphin in 2007.

One of the first images in the Crocodile clues video was a yellow slip and slide; Nick was only nine when he was extra in the Johnny Depp film “Edward Scissorhands” and can be seen playing on such a toy.

Among the many other visual clues that tell us that the Crocodile is Nick Carter are the following: the Stars and Stripes flag (Nick’s third solo album was called “All American”); a disco ball (Nick was the runner-up on season 21 of “Dancing with the Stars”); a pirate flag (Nick is a hardcore fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers NFL team and sports a tattoo of a pirate ship); and the number “5” (Nick comes from a family of five, all of whom are in show biz).

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

In their heyday at the turn of the century, the Backstreet Boys racked up eight Grammy nominations and earned one more last year for their hit single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”; as a group, “The Masked Singer” contestants can boast of 46 bids for music’s highest honor.

After a break for a few years, the Boys got back together in 2010; their new-found success culminated in a stint at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas that began in 2017; the first clues video was centered on Sin City.

We will only find out if we were right that the Crocodile is Nick Carter when he is unmasked. That will happen if he loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Crocodile? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

And click on each link below if you want to know the name of the famous face hiding inside that costume from the other two groups.

GROUP A

Popcorn

Sun

GROUP C

Broccoli

Jellyfish

Mushroom

Squiggly Monster