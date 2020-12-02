‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Crocodile is …

We haven’t seen the Crocodile perform on “The Masked Singer” since he won a place in the top six back on November 18. He returns to compete on the December 2 episode, “The Semi Finals – The Super Six.” Of the half dozen celebrities still in the hunt for the Golden Mask, the Crocodile has one of the strongest voices. He won his place in the semi-final with his searing cover of “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis.

We’ve watched that performance over and over, as well as his first two appearances when he nailed his cover of the Bon Jovi classic “It’s My Life” and made the Britney Spears signature tune “Toxic” his own. And we’ve reviewed the Crocodile clues videos too. Forget all those wild guesses by the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke). Keep reading if you want to know the name of the Crocodile as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 4.

We are convinced that the Crocodile is Nick Carter, who came to fame as as one of the Backstreet Boys back in the 1990s. He was supposed to compete on the show last season as the Turtle until his schedule got too full; another one-time boy band member, Jesse McCartney, stepped into the costume and made it to second place.

To date, the Backstreet Boys have earned nine Grammy nominations; the most recent of these was last year for their hit single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”; as a whole, “The Masked Singer” contestants have racked up 46 bids for music’s highest honor.

After taking a break early this century, the Backstreet Boys got back together in 2010. After several world tours, they did a long stand at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas. The first clues video for the Crocodile was set in Sin City.

In another of the Crocodile clues video we see a yellow slip and slide; at the age of nine, Nick was extra in the Johnny Depp film “Edward Scissorhands” and can be seen on such a toy.

We also saw a crate of oranges (Nick was four when his family moved to Florida), the number “5” (Nick is one of five siblings, all of whom are in show biz) and a pirate flag (Nick is a diehard Tampa Bay Buccaneers fan and has a tattoo of a pirate ship).

The Crocodile shared a sad story with us that tracks with Nick’s bio. He was 10 when he won a talent contest and the first prize of $100, which he gave to his father.

Another of the Crocodile’s childhood clue was a dolphin-themed pinata; Nick is an avid environmentalist who started the Oceans Campaign in 2001 and was a United Nations Special Ambassador for the Year of the Dolphin in 2007.

That shot of a disco ball could reference Nick’s appearance on “Dancing with the Stars”; he was the season 21 runner-up.

And the Stars and Stripes flag is a shout-out to Nick’s third solo album, “All American.”

We will only know if we are right that the Crocodile is Nick Carter when he is unmasked. This will happen if he loses a popular vote or wins the show. Do you think we are correct in our guess about the real name of the Crocodile? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section with your best guesses.

