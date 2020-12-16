‘The Masked Singer’ guesses: Final three spoilers of Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun

“The Masked Singer” season four winner will be crowned on Wednesday’s finale. The final three celebrity contestants in the fight for the Golden Mask are disguised as the Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun. Over the course of the first 10 episodes, the rest of the 18 contenders were unmasked. The most recent of these were eliminated on the December 2 semi-final. The Jellyfish was revealed to be Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, Popcorn was disco diva Taylor Dayne and Seahorse turned out to be singer Tori Kelly.

We had figured out that this trio of talent before the big reveal by rewatching all of their previous performances and clues videos. We’ve turned our attention to the final three contestants still in the hunt for the Golden Mask. We are sure that we know their real names. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including our guesses of the true identities of the final three who will compete on “The Season 4 Finale – Last Mask Standing.” To read a more detailed explanation of our guesses, click on the name of each contestant below. And be sure to click on the photo gallery at the bottom of this post, which catalogs all “The Masked Singer” clues, guesses and spoilers for season 4.

Crocodile

Round 1 performance: “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi

Round 2 performance: “Toxic” by Britney Spears

Round 3 performance: “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis

Round 4 performance: “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith

Panelists’ guesses: Harry Connick Jr., Justin Guarini, Jon Hamm, Jordan Knight, Lenny Kravitz, Nick Lachey, Adam Lambert, Jared Leto, Donnie Wahlberg

Our Guess: Nick Carter

Mushroom

Round 1 performance: “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell

Round 2 performance: “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher

Round 3 performance: “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry

Round 4 performance: “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse

Panelists’ guesses: Taye Diggs, Donald Glover, Adam Lambert, Frank Ocean, Jaden Smith, Usher, The Weeknd

Our Guess: Aloe Blacc

Sun

Round 1 performance: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

Round 2 performance: “Praying” by Kesha

Round 3 performance: “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin

Round 4 performance: “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish

Panelists’ guesses: Jewel, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Katharine McPhee, Mandy Moore, Carrie Underwood

Our Guess: LeAnn Rimes

SEE exclusive predictions: Who will win ‘The Masked Singer’?

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 4 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.