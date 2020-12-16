‘The Masked Singer’ guesses: Final three spoilers of Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun

“The Masked Singer” season four winner will be crowned on Wednesday’s finale. The final three celebrity contestants in the fight for the Golden Mask are disguised as the Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun. Over the course of the first 10 episodes, the rest of the 18 contenders were unmasked. The most recent of these were eliminated on the December 2 semi-final. The Jellyfish was revealed to be Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim, Popcorn was disco diva Taylor Dayne and Seahorse turned out to be singer Tori Kelly.
We had figured out that this trio of talent before the big reveal by rewatching all of their previous performances and clues videos. We’ve turned our attention to the final three contestants still in the hunt for the Golden Mask. We are sure that we know their real names. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including our guesses of the true identities of the final three who will compete on “The Season 4 Finale – Last Mask Standing.” To read a more detailed explanation of our guesses, click on the name of each contestant below. And be sure to click on the photo gallery at the bottom of this post, which catalogs all “The Masked Singer” clues, guesses and spoilers for season 4.
Crocodile
Round 1 performance: “It’s My Life” by Bon Jovi
Round 2 performance: “Toxic” by Britney Spears
Round 3 performance: “Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis
Round 4 performance: “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing” by Aerosmith
Panelists’ guesses: Harry Connick Jr., Justin Guarini, Jon Hamm, Jordan Knight, Lenny Kravitz, Nick Lachey, Adam Lambert, Jared Leto, Donnie Wahlberg
Our Guess: Nick Carter
Mushroom
Round 1 performance: “This Woman’s Work” by Maxwell
Round 2 performance: “If I Could Turn Back Time” by Cher
Round 3 performance: “Unconditionally” by Katy Perry
Round 4 performance: “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse
Panelists’ guesses: Taye Diggs, Donald Glover, Adam Lambert, Frank Ocean, Jaden Smith, Usher, The Weeknd
Our Guess: Aloe Blacc
Sun
Round 1 performance: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo
Round 2 performance: “Praying” by Kesha
Round 3 performance: “Piece of My Heart” by Janis Joplin
Round 4 performance: “When the Party’s Over” by Billie Eilish
Panelists’ guesses: Jewel, Demi Lovato, Madonna, Katharine McPhee, Mandy Moore, Carrie Underwood
Our Guess: LeAnn Rimes
