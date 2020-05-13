‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Frog is …

“The Masked Singer” semi-final on May 13 sees the four remaining celebrities fighting for the three slots in next week’s final. Based on our best guess as to the real identity of the Frog, we think that he is likely to make the top three. Also in the hunt are a trio of other famous folk competing as the Night Angel, Rhino and Turtle.

The Frog got the jump on his competition in last week’s quarter-final with his cover of “Bust a Move” by Young MC. The clues he dropped then and throughout the season as well his answers to judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke have us convinced we know the name of the princely fellow who is disguised as this amphibian.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for the semifinal, including the true identity of the Frog.

We are absolutely certain that the Frog is Bow Wow, While he is known now for his acting, he got his start in show business two decades ago as a rapper. He was only 13 when he released his first album, “Beware of Dog,” under the name Lil Bow Wow.

All five of his first solo albums sold at least 500,000 copies apiece and were classified as gold records by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Collectively, “The Masked Singer” celebrities have racked up 88 gold records.

Bow Wow’s last hit album was a 2007 collaboration with Omarion called “Face Off.” That was just what the Frog declared he was ready to do at the outset of season 3 of “The Masked Singer.”

While Bow Wow released one more album (“New Jack City” in 2009), his focus by then was on his acting career. Among the clues on the quarter-final was a shot of three bread rolls; he had a starring role in the 2005 movie “Roll Bounce.”

Throughout the season, we’ve seen visual references to many of Bow Wow’s other movie and TV roles. The photo of a basketball suggests his first film, “Like Mike” in 2002, while the toy soldiers evoke his 2013 war flick “Allegiance.” In another photo, the letters CSI are prominent; Bow Wow starred in the short-lived “CSI: Cyber.”

In between acting roles, Bow Wow hosted the BET music show “106 & Park” for three years beginning in 2012. One of the clue videos included an image of $106.

In another of the videos, we see a shot of plaque inscribed with the word “fame.” Bow Wow’s fifth solo album was called “The Price of Fame.” And those references to the singer/songwriter Prince refer to his hit single “Prince of Darkness.”

We’ll only find out for certain if Bow Wow is the Frog when he is unmasked. This will happen if he loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the real identity of the Frog? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.