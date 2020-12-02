‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Jellyfish is …

The Jellyfish made it into the final six contestants competing on the December 2 episode of “The Masked Singer” with a high-energy performance last Thursday. She had the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) rocking with her version of the Dua Lipa chart-topper “Don’t Start Now.” This was just her latest triumph on the show and she is now one of the leading contenders to win the Golden Mask.

We’ve rewatched that November 26 performance as well as her first two: her cover of Patsy Cline‘s signature song “Crazy” on November 4 and her version of Fergie‘s hit tune “Big Girls Don’t Cry” on October 28. We’ve scoured her clues videos as well and now are sure we know who is ready to slide out of that Jellyfish costume.

Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 4, including the real name of the Jellyfish.

We are absolutely sure that the Jellyfish is Chloe Kim, who won a gold medal for snowboarding at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Kim ticks off two of the boxes we were given for the season 4 celebrities on “The Masked Singer” as a group: she was an Olympian and she was on the Time 100 list for 2018.

From her first appearance, we just knew that the Jellyfish had to be an athlete. When she uttered the phrase “brr” and we saw a shot of powder (a nickname for snow), we narrowed our search down to winter sports stars. Indeed, the Jellyfish revealed to us that she lives in warm water but is really cold-blooded and competitive.

Chloe’s trademark move, Crippler 720, is referenced in a clues video in the form of a clock set to the time “7:20.”

Chloe has won all four of the major snowboarding championships: World, Olympic, Youth Olympic and X Games. She is indeed, the queen of the sport; and the Jellyfish sports a tiara.

The Jellyfish says that she swapped that crown for “glowjella.” This is a play on the place Coachella, which has a world famous musical festival. We know Chole went there from the photos she posted on Instagram. And that social media platform gets a shout-out in a clues video, with a photo of “Instaclam.”

After her record-breaking win at the Olympics, Chloe got her picture on the Kellogg’s Corn Flakes box; one of the video clues includes a shot of a cereal box.

The image of an angelfish must mean Chloe’s cameo in the 2019 movie “Charlie’s Angels.” And the shot of the USS Big Bird is clearly a reference to “Sesame Street,” which Chloe recently visited.

The Jellyfish says her father is the key to her success. Chloe has spoken about the sacrifices her father made so that she could train, including quitting his job to act as her trainer.

We will only find out if we are right that the Jellyfish is Chloe Kim when she is unmasked. This will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Jellyfish? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

