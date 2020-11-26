‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: Who is Jellyfish?

“The Masked Singer” aired a special Thanksgiving night episode on November 26 that featured the three celebrities still standing in Group C. They are disguised as the Broccoli, Jellyfish and Mushroom. Of this trio of talent, we are absolutely convinced we have figured out the true identity of the Jellyfish. We were right about the famous faces behind the first two stars unmasked from Group C: Lips (Wendy Williams) and Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget). And we are just as sure about this one too. Keep reading for all “The Masked Singer” spoilers for season 4, including the real name of the Jellyfish.

We rewatched the first two performances by Jellyfish: her cover of Fergie‘s big hit “Big Girls Don’t Cry” on October 28 and her version of Patsy Cline‘s signature song “Crazy” on November 4. And we took another look at the clues videos, which are filled with hints as to who this is.

We are confident that the Jellyfish is Chloe Kim, the 2018 Winter Olympics gold medalist in snowboarding. Her bio fits with two of the clues we have about the season 4 contestants as a whole: a Time 100 honoree (Kim made the cut in 2018) and an Olympian.

The Jellyfish costume can’t hide the fact that the celebrity inside has an athletic physique.

Combining the Jellyfish saying “brrr” coupled with the photo of powder (another name for snow) and it just has to be someone associated with winter.

The Jellyfish costume is topped off by a tiara; Kim has ruled her sport for the past several years. She is the first female snowboarder to win all four major championships: X , Youth Olympic, World and Olympic Games. That achievement landed her on a Kellogg’s Corn Flakes box; we see a cereal box in a clues video.

The Jellyfish says she lives in warm water but admits to being cold-blooded and competitive; Kim’s winning streak certainly confirms those aspects of her nature.

The Jellyfish credits her father with her success. Kim’s dad would encase her in yoga mats (seen in the clues video) so she didn’t hurt herself when training. And hee quit his job so he could take her to snowboarding competitions.

Kim’s signature move, Crippler 720, is seen in the clues video in the form of the clock set to 7:20.

We read that photo of the angelfish to be a reference to Kim’s cameo in the 2019 movie version of “Charlie’s Angels.” And the image of the USS Big Bird must mean “Sesame Street,” which Kim recently visited.

The Jellyfish reveals that she swapped her crown for “glowjella.” That just has to be a reference to the Coachella musical festival. We know Chole went there from the pics she posted on Instagram. And her favorite social media platform gets a shout-out in a clues video, with a photo of “Instaclam.”

We will only learn if we are correct that the Jellyfish is Chloe Kim when she is unmasked. This will happen when she loses a vote or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the true identity of the Jellyfish? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

