‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kangaroo is …

Episode 3 of “The Masked Singer” on February 12 saw only three of the four remaining contestants from Group A advance on in the competition. Of this quartet, one of the strongest singers is the celebrity hiding inside the Kangaroo costume. She has won over the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) with each of her performances.

On the post-Super Bowl premiere, she wowed the crowd with her cover of the dance hit “Dancing On My Own” by Robyn. And on episode 2, she made the Amy Winehouse classic “You Know I’m No Good” her own. Forget those off-base guesses by the judges. We’ve been rewatching those performances by the Kangaroo as well as her clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Kangaroo.

We are convinced that the Kangaroo is Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia. She came to fame as a teenager on the hugely popular daytime drama “Neighbors” in the early 1990s. After several years on the show, she left Sydney and moved to London where she pursued a singing career.

Her first single, “Torn,” was a huge hit and propelled her debut disc, “Left in the Middle,” to #1. She earned three Grammy Awards nominations: Best New Artist, Pop Performance and Pop Album. (Collectively, “The Masked Singer” contestants have contended for 69 Grammys.)

Imbruglia went on to record four more albums and racked up global sales of 10 million. Three of her discs went gold (between them, “The Masked Singer” contestants can boast of 88 gold records).

Natalie is releasing a new record later this year so this high-profile appearance on “The Masked Singer” is certainly well-timed.

Imbruglia hails from the land Down Under, which is also home to the kangaroo. And she just had a baby which would explain the pouch on the front of her costume.

We won’t know if we are right that Natalie Imbruglia is the Kangaroo until she is unmasked. That will happen if she loses a showdown or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the real identity of the Kangaroo? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

