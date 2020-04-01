‘The Masked Singer’ spoilers: The Kangaroo is …

The Kangaroo last appeared on “The Masked Singer” way back on February 12. Back then she made the Top 3 in Group A. On the April 1 episode, she and the other two remaining contestants from Group A (Turtle, White Tiger) joined the trio of talent from each of Group B (Banana, Frog, Kitty) and Group C (Astronaut, Night Angel, Rhino). They took to the stage as the Super 9.

Of these nine contenders for the Golden Mask, the Kangaroo has one of the strongest voices. She has impressed the four judges (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke) with each of her performances: a lively version of Robyn‘s dance hit “Dancing On My Own”; the Amy Winehouse classic “You Know I’m No Good”; and Rihanna‘s chart-topping “Diamonds.”

Since mid-February, we’ve been re-watching these performances by the Kangaroo as well as her three clues videos. Keep reading if you want to know as we have all “The Masked Singer” spoilers, including the name of the Kangaroo.

We are sure that the Kangaroo is singer Natalie Imbruglia. She comes from the land Down Under, which is also home to the kangaroo. And she just had a baby which would explain the pouch on the front of her costume.

Imbruglia was only 16 when she landed a leading role on the hit soap opera “Neighbors” in 1991. After leaving the show in 1994, this Sydneysider moved to London where she launched her music career.

She scored a huge hit with her first single, “Torn” and her debut album, “Left in the Middle,” reached the top of the charts. Imbruglia has since released four more albums and racked up global sales of 10 million. Three of her albums went gold (collectively “The Masked Singer” contestants can brag of 88 gold records).

Natalie has reaped three Grammy Awards nominations: Best New Artist, Pop Performance and Pop Album. (Between them, “The Masked Singer” contestants have vied for 69 Grammys.

Imbruglia is releasing a new record later this year so this high-profile appearance on “The Masked Singer” is certainly well-timed.

We won’t know if we are right that Natalie Imbruglia is the Kangaroo until she is unmasked. That will happen if she loses a showdown or wins the show. Do you think we are right about the real identity of the Kangaroo? Sound off in the comments section with your best guesses.

